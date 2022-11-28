CODENoah Orbital MT4

Let Ours Smart EA(Expert Advisor) CODENoah Orbital take care of your portfolio

Challenge your passive income dream together with “CODENoah Orbital” let it take care of your trade 24/7

You no longer need to watch your portfolio all day waiting to the trading moment the EA will do it for you.

Let CODENoah Orbital be an ANSWER to every life-style you desire

Designed for Technical and Algorithmic Trading

The HIGHLY intelligent EA: CODENoah Orbital , that will only trade when there a chance of profit and cut loss immediately when the situation is not suitable for trade

Low risk EA with Low drawdown less than 5% it will try to emphasis on make a constant profit and make loss less, though the profit might not be exciting but quite save for long term .

CODENoah Orbital should work well on SIDEWAY market such as EURUSD. It use simple HEDGING and SCALPING and Martingale strategy but the strategy is use for make the loss less when market don’t go your way. As well as martingale we don’t use it for gambling strategy that increase your lot just for make loss less and secure the profit. You should not see draw down more than 5% at the time if you use it right

We already test it with real account and it still survive even in the highly turbulent market like a current 2022 .

This EA is selling in monthly subscription platform so that you don’t waste a large chunk of Money and find out later that the EA is not suit your style . You only continue using it only when it get you a profit..

Pairs Suggestion: EURUSD, EURCHF, CHFJPY and others side way pairs

Minimum deposit: 600 USD , (suggestion)

Hours Chart: 4h

EA FEATURES;

AutoLot : The EA will calculate how much lot should you put in automatically that mean if your account balance growth or reduce , the lot that EA put in will change over time as well

AutoAdjustTo5Digits: If your broker is a 5 digits broker turn this on to “TRUE” if not turn it off. It will help adjust your digits automatically.

ECNexecution : This for people who use ECN account , you can adjust the EA to suitable account type

: This for people who use , you can adjust the to suitable account type The EA will not trade everyday but will pick up the time that suitable for trade.

EA have automatic cut loss system additional to a normal stop loss , if the EA found out market not good at the time it will end all trade.

have system additional to a normal stop loss , if the EA found out market not good at the time it will end all trade. Auto Stop Loss, the EA will set stop loss base on Take profit automatically for you to use it easily.

For setting suggestion please click

How to install program guide here

FAQ for expert advisor click

"If You have further question regarding my product Feel Free to message me through "CHAT" directly "

DISCLAIMER AND WARNING: This is not a financial advice but simply explain on how the EA program is work and how I setting it. The past performance is NOT GUARANTEE for the future outcome, investment at your own risk. FOREX market is a HIGH-RISK,HIGH-RETURN market. THERE no such thing that is high return without taking any risk. If you do not sure how program work use it with demo-account or low risk and low among live account first.



