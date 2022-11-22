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How to install Expert Advisor(EA) on Metatrader 4

22 November 2022, 17:05
Mr Warayuth Songsungthong
Mr Warayuth Songsungthong
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How to install Expert Advisor(EA) on Metatrader 4

Step by step guide

  • 1.      Download and install Metatrader from your broker website.
  • 2.      Login in to your MQL5 account from your Metatrader by click on the upper right corner of the program area. 

 

  • 3.      Then click on “Market” tap then go to “purchased” you will able to see the EA you brought from Mql5  market

 

  • 4.      Then click “Download” from there.

 

  • 5.      Now it ready to use , you only need to “drag and drop “ or “Double” click EA from “Navigator” window TO the chart your desire to trade.

 

  • 6.      Don’t forget to tap on “Auto Trading” button on the upper side of programmer too , make it green or else it will not working. autotrade

 

  • 7.      The EA will work best if you use , VPS ( Virtual Private Server) . Because it will able to work real 24/7 . Don’t forget to use it.

 

 

 

 

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