Breakout Monster Mini

The main purpose of this expert advisor is to protect your hardly gained profits. Once the market goes in your favor, with amount of specified pips [configured via EA inputs], the EA will do the following: Move the Stop-loss of the profitable positions to Breakeven. Lock in some profits, i.e put the SL above/below your entry with specified pips Will close part of position, % of lots, once the EA was triggered. By default, the "Move to Breakeven EA" will modify all opened positions on the termi

FREE