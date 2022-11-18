Breakout Monster Mini

5

  • It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop.
  • I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014. 

This is a demo version of the full Breakout Monster EA. It works on Real and Demo accounts.


Demo version restrictions:

  • Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker).
  • Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in Demo version.
  • Setting TP/SL using trendlines is disabled.
  • "Move To Breakeven System" is disabled.
  • "Smart Profit System" is disabled.
  • "Trailing Stop" is disabled.
  • "Alerts_Notifications System" is disabled.


If you don't know what these features are or what can do for you, please read the EA manual.


  • Draw trends yourself, I recommend to disable "Full_Auto_System". However, The full_auto_system is enabled by default just to pass the validation process of mql5.


  • Read the full description and documentation of the Breakout Monster from the MANUAL.


  • The idea of the expert can be seen briefly from this Video. But, before trade on a real account, I RECOMMEND to read the EA Manual.


Please, leave your review and comments. It is very crucial to me and to the progress of the EA.

Thanks.































İncelemeler 4
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.03.10 22:40 
 

EXCELENTE EA , equipado con TS , esta MUY BUENO !!! GRACIAS POR COMPARTIR

FUTURES-ALGO
111
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.09.22 12:27 
 

NO manual in your page, wich Cross you suggest.Thank you

Machine
149
Machine 2024.11.26 00:42 
 

I am satisfied with the Break monster's functionality. Is there no other way to do back testing with this than through MT4's Strategy Tester? I can't use MT4's Strategy Tester because it is inconvenient.

Breakout Monster Expert Advisor
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
For The English Manual you can contact me. The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Breakout The “Breakout Monster EA” trades breakouts when the current price of the currency pair breaks a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency pair's chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after breaking the drawn trendline OR after closing the candle above/below this trend, provided that all technical and non-technical filters, defined by the trader through the exp
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Move to Breakeven Limited
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Yardımcı programlar
The main purpose of this expert advisor is to protect your hardly gained profits. Once the market goes in your favor, with amount of specified pips [configured via EA inputs], the EA will do the following: Move the Stop-loss of the profitable positions to Breakeven. Lock in some profits, i.e put the SL above/below your entry with specified pips  Will close part of position, % of lots, once the EA was triggered.  By default, the "Move to Breakeven EA" will modify all opened positions on the termi
FREE
Reversal Monster EA
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends pullback, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The “Reversal Monster EA” trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above th
Move To Breakeven
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Yardımcı programlar
The main purpose of this expert advisor is to protect your hardly gained profits. Once the market goes in your favor, with amount of specified pips [configured via EA inputs], the EA will do the following: Move the Stop-loss of the profitable positions to Breakeven. Lock in some profits, i.e put the SL above/below your entry with specified pips  Will close part of position, % of lots, once the EA was triggered.  By default, the "Move to Breakeven EA" will modify all opened positions on the termi
