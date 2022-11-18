Breakout Monster Mini
- Experts
- Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
- Versione: 5.2
- Aggiornato: 19 novembre 2022
- It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop.
- I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.
Demo version restrictions:
- Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker).
- Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in Demo version.
- Setting TP/SL using trendlines is disabled.
- "Move To Breakeven System" is disabled.
- "Smart Profit System" is disabled.
- "Trailing Stop" is disabled.
- "Alerts_Notifications System" is disabled.
If you don't know what these features are or what can do for you, please read the EA manual.
- Draw trends yourself, I recommend to disable "Full_Auto_System". However, The full_auto_system is enabled by default just to pass the validation process of mql5.
- Read the full description and documentation of the Breakout Monster from the MANUAL.
- The idea of the expert can be seen briefly from this Video. But, before trade on a real account, I RECOMMEND to read the EA Manual.
Please, leave your review and comments. It is very crucial to me and to the progress of the EA.
Thanks.
EXCELENTE EA , equipado con TS , esta MUY BUENO !!! GRACIAS POR COMPARTIR