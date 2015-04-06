Trading trend Gold

This is an Ea available for trading Gold, It trades according to the price trend !

NOTE: Effective use in days of strong price fluctuations!


Expert Parameters

  • Order:  order limit.
  • Distance Pending: Distance pending orders.
  • Lots: lots start.
  • Lots Next: Plus units of lots.
  • Close Profit: When the profit is reached, the trade will be closed.


***** Warning *****
Using EA can bring high risks. The investor should be thinking before giving their decision.


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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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ECN Scalping is a trading adviser using an algorithm based on the ability to adapt to the current market situation. All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss. How it works? Buy our advisor. Download to your terminal. Set on the chart of any currency pair (for example EURUSD). Turn on the Autotrade button and "Allow live trading". Do not change the settings, Advisor is automatic! P‌lease notice that the performance of the EA depends heavily on your choice of Broker and VPS. Key Optim
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