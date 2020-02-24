ECN Scalping
- Experts
- Nguyen Dang Giang
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 25 February 2020
- Activations: 5
ECN Scalping is a trading adviser using an algorithm based on the ability to adapt to the current market situation. All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss.
How it works?
- Buy our advisor.
- Download to your terminal.
- Set on the chart of any currency pair (for example EURUSD).
- Turn on the Autotrade button and "Allow live trading".
- Do not change the settings, Advisor is automatic!
Please notice that the performance of the EA depends heavily on your choice of Broker and VPS.
Key Optimization Advantages
- Real account ECN.
- Spread 1 to 3.
- The minimum starting deposit is $100.
- The EA does not use Martingale.
- It works good with 5-digit quotes.
Expert Parameters
- Magic Number: Id for identify Ea orders.
- MM Lots Zise: Management lots zise.
- Stop Loss: Stoploss value of each order.
- Distance Pending: Distance pending orders.
- Spread: Spread allowed to open an order.
- Close Trailing: Profit value close when trailing.
NOTE
Use pending BUYTOP or SELLTOP order to stop trading temporarily.
***** Warning *****
Using EA can bring high risks. The investor should be thinking before giving their decision.
