ECN Scalping is a trading adviser using an algorithm based on the ability to adapt to the current market situation. All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss.

How it works?



Buy our advisor. Download to your terminal. Set on the chart of any currency pair (for example EURUSD). Turn on the Autotrade button and "Allow live trading". Do not change the settings, Advisor is automatic!

P‌lease notice that the performance of the EA depends heavily on your choice of Broker and VPS.

Key Optimization Advantages

Real account ECN.

Spread 1 to 3. The minimum starting deposit is $100. The EA does not use Martingale. It works good with 5-digit quotes.



Expert Parameters

Magic Number : Id for identify Ea orders.

: Id for identify Ea orders. MM Lots Zise : Management lots zise.

: Management lots zise. Stop Loss : Stoploss value of each order.

: Stoploss value of each order. Distance Pending : Distance pending orders .

: Distance pending orders Spread : Spread allowed to open an order.

: Spread allowed to open an order. Close Trailing: Profit value close when trailing.





NOTE



Use pending BUYTOP or SELLTOP order to stop trading temporarily.



