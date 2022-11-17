Trading trend Gold
- Experts
- Nguyen Dang Giang
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 5
This is an Ea available for trading Gold, It trades according to the price trend !
NOTE: Effective use in days of strong price fluctuations!
Expert Parameters
- Order: order limit.
- Distance Pending: Distance pending orders.
- Lots: lots start.
- Lots Next: Plus units of lots.
- Close Profit: When the profit is reached, the trade will be closed.
***** Warning *****
Using EA can bring high risks. The investor should be thinking before giving their decision.