Сharacteristics of the Trading Master Control System

TMCS is a tool, to show you at one view the status of an asset. TMCS shows you all time frames, it shows the trend, the trading power and calculates based on the trading power alerts for trading signals. The indicator calculates breakouts from bollinger bands. Also and very IMPORTANT he shows you, when a time frame is flat, means there is no real trading power on. Please see more at the Screenshots and the description of the video tutorial.

Platform: Metatrader4

Currency pairs: Any pairs, indices and metals

Any pairs, indices and metals Trading Time: Around the clock

Around the clock Timeframe: any time frame

Algorithm of the Indicator

The Indicator calculates based on ADX the overall trend of all time frames

The Indicator calculates based on Tickdata and bid & ask volume the power of price movements

The indicator calculates breakouts from bollinger bands of all time frame and shows you at outbursts with very high power and also opportunities of reversals

The Indicator calculates based on all information an average value and informs you by alerts, when it is time to trade on an asset, alerts by pop up, sound, push and email.

Based on the value of Tickdata and Volume the indicator shows, when a time frame is flat and has less trading movements

This Indicator shows you at one view, where the market is going and how other traders trade

** Unfortunately TMCS does not work in strategy tester and not in DEMO mode. TMCS needs real market conditions to be able to calculate.**



