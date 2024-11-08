Range Breakout Bot

Get the MT5 version here!

Automate your range breakout strategy!

The "Range Breakout Bot" is a powerful tool designed to automate your range breakout trading strategy with precision and ease. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just looking to streamline your trading routine, this bot is the perfect companion to help you capitalize on market volatility when prices break out of a defined range. The bot alerts you or opens positions automatically when a breakout occurs, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to profit from strong price movements.

One of the standout features of the Range Breakout Bot is its flexibility. The range used to detect breakouts is fully customizable, allowing you to define both the duration and amplitude of the range as well as the breakout distance. This level of control ensures that the bot can be tailored to suit any market conditions or personal trading preferences, giving you the freedom to set precise parameters for optimal trade entries.

To further refine your strategy, the bot includes additional filters, such as a third moving average, the RSI indicator for momentum analysis, and pivot points to confirm breakouts. These tools help to filter out false signals, allowing you to focus only on the most promising breakout opportunities.

In addition to its powerful entry logic, the Range Breakout Bot features a comprehensive order management system that gives you complete control over your trading. You can choose specific trading days, decide between fixed lot sizes or risk management based on a percentage of your capital, and set stop trading limits if predefined profit or loss targets are met. These features ensure that your trading is not only automated but also aligned with your risk tolerance and goals.

The bot also includes advanced functions such as Break Even, Trailing Stop, and even the ability to open additional positions when in profit, helping you maximize gains while minimizing risk. This makes the Range Breakout Bot a fully equipped solution for traders who want to take advantage of breakouts without constantly monitoring the markets.

If your strategy revolves around trading range breakouts, this bot will allow you to automate the entire process, from range identification to order management, so you can focus on other aspects of your trading or even step away from the screen entirely. With the Range Breakout Bot, your trading becomes more efficient, precise, and stress-free.

  • The default settings are for the EURUSD pair, but you can change the settings to suit your strategy.
  • For backtests, use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode for the 'Symbols' parameter.
  • The chart can be opened in any timeframe, the timeframes entered in the settings will be used for calculations regardless of the chart timeframe.
  • The EA can also be used only as an indicator to receive range and range breakout alerts.
    • Warning: before using this EA, please read its documentation on this page.

    Functionalities of the EA:

    Alerts:
    • Customizable range and range breakout (see the 2nd screenshot on this page to understand how it works).
    • Additional filters based on a moving average and pivot points.
    • Terminal alerts and smartphone notifs separately customizable for indicator and trading alerts.
    • Activation/deactivation for each day of the week with start- and end-time.
    Trading:
    • Lots size in % of current balance account (+ current profits) or fixed lots.
    • Break even, trailing stop and grid system options.
    • 1 main order at the time by symbol + max simultaneous orders for multi-symbol modes.
    • Possibility of stopping the trading session once the max losses and/or max wins have been reached (account balance + current profits) during the day.
    • Option to close all bot orders before the weekend with the choice of time.
    • Max allowed spread and slippage.
    • Auto adjustment of min SL/TP and nearest lot size in case of user’s error.
    • Security alert in case of risky money management.
    • Possibility of stopping the EA if the maximum drawdown is reached (useful for speeding up optimization backtests).
    Other:
    • Compatibility to backtests (use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode).
    • Works with any symbol (forex/indices/CFDs/crypto...) in 'symbol of the chart' mode.

    For any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment!


    See my other products here.


    Produits recommandés
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (27)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.73 (40)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    Macd Martin
    Roman Yablonskiy
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
    FREE
    Red Hawk EA
    Profalgo Limited
    4.18 (17)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.81 (64)
    Experts
    Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Free Spike Finder MT4
    Pier Gaetano Novara
    3 (2)
    Experts
    Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
    FREE
    Proftrader Free
    Alexander Nikolaev
    4 (3)
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
    FREE
    Bar Boss
    Iurii Tokman
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
    Ea Kogoro Trend
    Pham Xuan Can
    Experts
    EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
    PZ Heiken Ashi EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (10)
    Experts
    This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
    FREE
    MACD Trader FREE
    Konstantin Nikitin
    1 (1)
    Experts
    This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
    FREE
    Wolf Stream
    Vadym Nemo
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
    Magic EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Experts
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    MA Semi Automated EA
    Tadanori Tsugaya
    Experts
    "The settings are intricate, but make sure to take full advantage of them." MA Touch and Cross Trade Focused Semi-Automated EA This EA is specialized in MA touch and cross trades, with two MA exit conditions, one of which can also be used as a trailing stop! The usage is entirely up to you! I’ve never seen an MA trade EA with so many adjustable settings! MA Entry and Mass MA Exit for Open Positions Not only can this EA handle MA entry , but it can also be used for mass MA exits on open position
    FREE
    Trend Analizer Bot
    Pavel Predein
    4.5 (2)
    Experts
    Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
    FREE
    Big Chief
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    BIG CHIEF    Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost half of them are
    FREE
    CCI and ATR Trader
    Evgeniia Terekhova
    2.75 (4)
    Experts
    Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
    FREE
    Multi currency EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
    RRS Impulse Plus
    Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
    Experts
    RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
    FREE
    Algo Edge MT4
    Niklas Templin
    3.75 (8)
    Experts
    Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
    FREE
    The Midnight Scalper
    Stephen Reynolds
    3 (3)
    Experts
    Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE :   Afte
    FREE
    Zigzag Extremum points
    Oleg Popov
    4.82 (33)
    Experts
    New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
    FREE
    Goal Time
    Mourad Ezzaki
    Experts
    GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
    Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
    ANTON BELOUSOV
    Experts
    торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
    Fxdolarix
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    Fxdolarix est un robot scalper automatique pour GBPUSD M5. A été testé sur un compte réel pendant 3 mois. Le robot utilise une stratégie de scalping axée sur les mouvements de prix intrajournaliers à court terme. L'accent principal est mis sur l'identification des moments de volatilité à court terme et l'exécution de transactions rapides. Le robot utilise des indicateurs tels que : iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. À l'aide de ces indicateurs, le robot identifie la direction de la tendance et, avec l'ai
    LL Grid EA MT4
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
    SAAD TrendTracker
    Adnan Iqbal
    4.06 (35)
    Experts
    SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
    FREE
    Candle Strike Basic
    Agus Wahyu Pratomo
    Experts
    Introducing  Free Version Of  Candle Strike EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years. What we Got in Free Version: In this version you cannot change the Lot size anda cannot use compound feature.  The default lot size is 0.01 Real-time results can be viewed  here . Presets for EA    here  *Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase $25 with every
    FREE
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.37 (27)
    Experts
    Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
    Trend AI EA
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    EA Gold Stuff
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.73 (1064)
    Experts
    EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Capybara
    Sergey Kasirenko
    4.68 (47)
    Experts
    Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
    Scalp Unscalp MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.5 (4)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
    Quantum Dark Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    4 (3)
    Experts
    Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
    Aurum Trader
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Experts
    Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.62 (13)
    Experts
    CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Experts
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (15)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
    Gold on Ichimoku
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
    Advanced Scalper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.96 (114)
    Experts
    PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.73 (90)
    Experts
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
    Sergey Kasirenko
    Experts
    Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
    HFT Prop Firm EA
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.97 (627)
    Experts
    HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
    EA Gold NRJ
    Fanur Galamov
    4.55 (11)
    Experts
    1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
    AW Classic MACD EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    3.5 (4)
    Experts
    Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
    Plus de l'auteur
    MA crossing bot MT5
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    4.63 (8)
    Experts
    Offre spéciale ! 50 $ au lieu de 90 $ Obtenez la version MT4 ici ! Automatisez votre stratégie de moyennes mobiles ! Voici la version MT5 de mon best-seller 'MA crossing bot', disponible ici . Le "MA crossing bot" est l’assistant de trading ultime pour ceux qui s’appuient sur la stratégie éprouvée et puissante des croisements de moyennes mobiles. Ce robot de trading polyvalent est conçu pour vous alerter ou ouvrir des positions automatiquement dès que deux moyennes mobiles se croisent, vous aid
    Trend Change Alert
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    Indicateurs
    Never miss a trend change again! This indicator uses various calculation methods based on price action to detect changes in the direction of the trend. It can be used on high timeframes (from H1 to D1) and is most suitable for H4 and Daily timeframe. This indicator is compatible with all broker symbols (forex, indices, CFD, commodities, crypto…). It is also possible to open the indicator on several charts to follow several symbols at the same time. In addition, you don't have to stand by your P
    FREE
    MA crossing bot
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Offre spéciale ! 50 $ au lieu de 90 $ Obtenez la version MT5 ici ! Automatisez votre stratégie de moyennes mobiles ! Le "MA crossing bot" est l’assistant de trading ultime pour ceux qui s’appuient sur la stratégie éprouvée et puissante des croisements de moyennes mobiles. Ce robot de trading polyvalent est conçu pour vous alerter ou ouvrir des positions automatiquement dès que deux moyennes mobiles se croisent, vous aidant à capturer les grandes tendances du marché avec précision. Que vous soye
    MACD Trading
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    Experts
    Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
    Price MA Crossover EA
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    Experts
    Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your price vs moving average strategy! The Price MA Crossover EA is the ideal solution for traders who rely on price crossing a moving average as their core trading strategy. This powerful tool automates the entire process, alerting you or executing trades automatically whenever the price crosses a moving average of your choice. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this bot takes the hassle out of constantly monitoring the markets
    Range Breakout Bot MT5
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    Experts
    Get the MT4 version here ! Automate your range breakout strategy! The "Range Breakout Bot" is a powerful tool designed to automate your range breakout trading strategy with precision and ease. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just looking to streamline your trading routine, this bot is the perfect companion to help you capitalize on market volatility when prices break out of a defined range. The bot alerts you or opens positions automatically when a breakout occurs, ensuring you never miss a
    Multisymbol EA
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Special upgrade offer! $50 instead of $100 7 strategies for an EA As indicated by his name this EA trades on several symbols. It uses strategies that have worked well since 2020 on the following symbols: GBPUSD / EURJPY /   AUDJPY / CADCHF / GBPNZD / NZDUSD / GBPCHF This EA is based on price action, indicators (moving averages, RSI, MACD and others) and always follows the trend, avoiding market noise. It also performs a complete orders management based on market movements. No martingale or any
    MACD Trading MT5
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    Experts
    Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
    Price MA Crossover EA MT5
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    Experts
    Get the MT4 version here ! Automate your price vs moving average strategy! The Price MA Crossover EA is the ideal solution for traders who rely on price crossing a moving average as their core trading strategy. This powerful tool automates the entire process, alerting you or executing trades automatically whenever the price crosses a moving average of your choice. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this bot takes the hassle out of constantly monitoring the markets
    The Dow Jones Killer MT5
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    Experts
    Special offer! $60 before next upgrade. Specially designed for Dow Jones market movements. The Dow Jones Killer is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones Index with precision and efficiency. It leverages a combination of advanced trend and volume indicators across multiple timeframes, ensuring that it captures high-probability trade opportunities in real-time. With its fast and responsive strategy, the EA opens positions with tight Stop Loss (SL) and Tak
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis