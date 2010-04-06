FX Lot Size Calculator MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Mohamed Abdelmaaboud
- Sürüm: 1.0
As traders, we all know that risk management is the most important aspect of profitable trading. So, we need to determine the lot size, every time we need to open a new trade. The FX lot size calculator is a simple tool that will help you to determine your lot size easily without using any third-party service but you will be able to do that by your MetaTrader terminal.
Inputs:
- Maximum_Risk_Prc: To determine your preferred risk%. For example, if your risk 1% per trade, you will need to enter(0.01).
- Entry_Price: To determine your entry price of the trade.
- Stop_Loss_Price: To determine your stop loss price of the trader.
Key Features:
- The user will drag and drop the file on the desired chart.
- It works with all FX pairs.
- It is calculated based on the Equity account to consider any other open trades.
- It shows an alert with the optimal lot size and the pair symbol name.
Contact me:
If you have any additional inquiries, send me a private message and I will reply shortly once I will be available.
Who I am:
- I am Mohamed Hassan Abdel Maaboud, a financial market technical strategist, trader, trading trainer and coach, and trading systems developer with an experience in the financial markets field since 2014.
- CFTe (Certified Financial Technician) holder from IFTA (International Federation of Technical analysts).
- CETA (Certified ESTA Technical Analyst) holder from ESTA (The Egyptian Society Of Technical Analysts).
- I authored many articles here on the MQL5 website about algorithmic trading and how to create a trading system based on the most popular technical indicators.
- The founder of Trades Analysis for trading training and consulting services.
- I am passionate about what I do and interested in adding more value using my experience in the field.