ZigZag Signal Mt5

Indicator description:
Indicator - ZigZag Signal is created on the basis of a well-known and popular indicator - ZigZag.
The indicator can be used for manual or automatic trading by Expert Advisors.
1. The ZigZag Signal indicator has alerts of different notifications for manual trading. 
2. If used in Expert Advisors, the indicator has signal buffers for buying and selling. 
You can also prescribe and call the indicator as an external resource and other settings and applications:
(email me in a personal message after you purchase the indicator - ZigZag Signal).
The indicator does not redraw or move the signal arrows on the following bars.
Once the arrow is fixed on the chart, it does not redraw or disappear.
Of course, you can test the indicator on the history and check its work before you purchase it.

Indicator settings: ZigZag Signal Mt4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum enumar
  {
     cr, // current
     cl // close
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- input parameters
extern inttern Length = 25; // Signal Period
extern int barn = 1000; // Bars History
extern bool AlertsSound = false; // Alert Sound
extern bool AlertsEmail = false; // Alert Email
extern bool AlertsMobile = false; // Alert Mobile 
extern bool AlertsMessage = false; // Alert Message 
extern enumar SignalBar = 0; // Alert Signal Bar (current bar/close bar)
extern string AlertsSoundFileBuy = "alert.wav"; // Alert Sound File Buy
extern string AlertsSoundFileSell = "alert2.wav"; // Alert Sound File Sell
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Indicator description: Indicator - ZigZag Signal is created on the basis of a well-known and popular indicator - ZigZag. The indicator can be used for manual or automatic trading by Expert Advisors. 1. The ZigZag Signal indicator has alerts of different notifications for manual trading.  2. If used in Expert Advisors, the indicator has signal buffers for buying and selling.  You can also prescribe and call the indicator as an external resource and other settings and applications: (email me in a
Price Channel Mt5
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The indicator Price Channel consists of two independent price channels and levels of price zones - (A / B). The indicator constantly monitors the behavior and movement of prices, as well as the breakdown of channel levels - (A / B), rearranging levels and fixing new zones of extremums and minima. To analyze the previous and current high and low zones, regardless of the number of bars in each channel - (A / B). On the chart, the indicator displays useful information for each channel - (A / B): 1
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Heiken Ashi Signal indicator is designed for the Mt5 trading terminal. The standard Heiken Ashi indicator, which is available in the Mt5 terminal, was taken as the basis. The indicator can be used as a manual, as well as in autotrading by the author's Expert Advisors. To use the Heiken Ashi Signal indicator in trading Expert Advisors, there are signal buffers for entering the market and opening buy and sell positions. Read more about this below. Features and characteristics of the Heiken Ashi S
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