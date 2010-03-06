ZigZag Signal Mt5

Indicator description:

Indicator - ZigZag Signal is created on the basis of a well-known and popular indicator - ZigZag.

The indicator can be used for manual or automatic trading by Expert Advisors.

1. The ZigZag Signal indicator has alerts of different notifications for manual trading.

2. If used in Expert Advisors, the indicator has signal buffers for buying and selling.

You can also prescribe and call the indicator as an external resource and other settings and applications:

(email me in a personal message after you purchase the indicator - ZigZag Signal).

The indicator does not redraw or move the signal arrows on the following bars.

Once the arrow is fixed on the chart, it does not redraw or disappear.

Of course, you can test the indicator on the history and check its work before you purchase it.



Indicator settings: ZigZag Signal Mt4

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum enumar

{

cr, // current

cl // close

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- input parameters

extern inttern Length = 25; // Signal Period

extern int barn = 1000; // Bars History

extern bool AlertsSound = false; // Alert Sound

extern bool AlertsEmail = false; // Alert Email

extern bool AlertsMobile = false; // Alert Mobile

extern bool AlertsMessage = false; // Alert Message

extern enumar SignalBar = 0; // Alert Signal Bar (current bar/close bar)

extern string AlertsSoundFileBuy = "alert.wav"; // Alert Sound File Buy

extern string AlertsSoundFileSell = "alert2.wav"; // Alert Sound File Sell

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+