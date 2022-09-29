Fx Lion Gold Trading

*** Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955

EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD)

work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick 

The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use

-EA does not martingale 

-EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect funds.

-Let this advisor make a profit for you. (Only use the XAUUSD timeframe on H4.)

-Minimum deposit = 100

- Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.

Broker with 2-digits or 3-digits of XAUUSD , (stop level 0)

- Recommended Broker = ic markets raw spread , pepperstone, ( account low spread )

-EA will enter the high-low and support-resistance points. By pending order will delete and enter pending. New on next day server time Allow EA to run for about 1 month using the set file I sent you and you will see the profit.


- You don't need to do anything, use the set file we provide and let the EA make a profit for you.

-SET FILE XAUUSD H4https://shorturl.asia/cV3hk

SETTINGS.

Title
Setting
 Lots size  fix lots
 Mode_Auto_Lots  true = Auto lots , false = fix lots
 SL
 stop loss
 Tp
 take profit
 Start_candle_ID
 The nearest candlestick or the first candle to set.
 End_candle_ID
 The furthest candle or the last candle set.
 price_offset
 distance of support, resistance, highest price, lowest price of panding orders
 Trailing_stop
 Trailing_stop
 Trailing_step

 Trailing_step



Yousef Abd Alhameed A F Shaheen
466
Yousef Abd Alhameed A F Shaheen 2022.10.12 13:15 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mr Viwat Kongthon
437
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mr Viwat Kongthon 2022.11.24 17:13
You can set a higher sell stop or close it completely. I will send you my profitable settings. and i am updating new version soon , It will not issue a nonsense order, but will enter the high-low and support-resistance points. By pending order will delete and enter pending. New on next day server time Allow EA to run for about 1 month using the set file I sent you and you will see the profit.
please don't be impatient, Please test the strategy with a demo account first to gain your confidence. *** Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955
Jack888
66
Jack888 2022.10.04 11:04 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mr Viwat Kongthon
437
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mr Viwat Kongthon 2022.11.24 17:14
It only takes you 1 day to judge.
You should give yourself 1-2 months of profits and education to judge.
You can use the settings I posted in the comments for blacktest and demo and real accounts. Please note that there will be times when there are wins and losses. And you can set it as you want as well.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87050?source=Site+Market+MT4+Expert+New+Rating006#!tab=comments *** Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955
JiJoon Kimisou
21
JiJoon Kimisou 2022.10.02 05:20 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mr Viwat Kongthon
437
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mr Viwat Kongthon 2022.10.02 05:23
thank . You can inform me at any time.
