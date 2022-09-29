...

*** Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955

EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD)

work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick

The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use

-EA does not martingale

-EA have Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect funds.

-Let this advisor make a profit for you. (Only use the XAUUSD timeframe on H4.)

-Minimum deposit = 100

- Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

- Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.

- Broker with 2-digits or 3-digits of XAUUSD , (stop level 0)

- Recommended Broker = ic markets raw spread , pepperstone, ( account low spread )

-EA will enter the high-low and support-resistance points. By pending order will delete and enter pending. New on next day server time Allow EA to run for about 1 month using the set file I sent you and you will see the profit.





- You don't need to do anything, use the set file we provide and let the EA make a profit for you.

-SET FILE XAUUSD H4. https://shorturl.asia/cV3hk

SETTINGS.

Title

Setting Lots size fix lots Mode_Auto_Lots true = Auto lots , false = fix lots

SL

stop loss

Tp

take profit

Start_candle_ID

The nearest candlestick or the first candle to set.

End_candle_ID

The furthest candle or the last candle set.

price_offset

distance of support, resistance, highest price, lowest price of panding orders

Trailing_stop

Trailing_stop

Trailing_step

