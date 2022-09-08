At the heart of any form of trading is the need to anticipate the direction the markets will go. To make this decision traders cannot afford to ignore trend analysis. Apply this before taking any trades otherwise you will loose.

Market Trend Analysis is fundamental part of trading that's based on many indicators, patterns to predict future prices. The process of analysing each symbol can take weeks.

This indicator saves the time of sitting and determining the direction of the markets.

This indicator samples all currency pairs available on your MT4 platform and instantly tells you the direction of markets.

This indicator determines the direction of currency pair for each timeframe available.

This indicator will inform you whether the currency pair/any symbol in each time frame is a buy (bullish trend) or Sell (bearish trend) or Sideways Trend.

The indicator will instantly scan through ALL the currency pairs/symbols and instantly give you the results on a file Text document or .CSV



Steps: Apply Confirmation to all currencies using automated indicator, You find it under indicators after downloading it: Open USDCHF

Attach “The MTD Markets Trend Determination” indicator robot

On the inputs dialog, input today’s date in the default format

Close all currencies

Go to File->Open Data Folder->MQL4->Files

Open folder with today’s date as set in the expert advisor’s input dialog

Open the related text file

Select the trending currencies:

If there are at least 3 consecutive timeframes with “Down”, it is a bearish/ trend



If there are at least 3 consecutive timeframes with “Up”, it is a bullish/ trend If there are at least 3 consecutive timeframes with “Sideways”, it is a sideways trend































































































































