Support Resistance Activity

SUPPORT RESISTANCE

  • Function: Trader will find rejections, Movements & Easily understand to take positions
  • Time Frames: 1 Hour, 4 Hours, Daily
  • Types: Standard, Woodie, Fibonacci
  • Font size & Name: Any
  • Colours: Default black, Trader will find their own

Finally this is very important to understand what is indicator. Indicator is just use for indicate not confirmation therefore, experienced traders always guide that do proper cash management & trade wisely. Good Day, Best of Luck :)


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As per name  Easily Identify,  This Indicator is a  affordable trading tool  because with the help of  Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform  I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input 4 types and 3 periods of Calculation regarding Support Resistance, Furthermore, I have also care about Trend lines  that Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also. What is in for Trader? Trading Modes:  This selection is for activate whole strategy  "Easily Identify" Support_R
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Demand And Supply
Khurram Mustafa
1 (1)
Indicators
Function Indicate Buy Sell Signals Indicate Strength of Buy Sell Signals This system is for both type of traders (Short & Long Term) Instead of Other Calculations, Parabolic Sar & Awesome are also used In Any time frame this can be use. What is in for Trader? Trading Switch:  Short Term & Long Term Finally, we all knows that Forex Trading needs completely concentrate & proper cash management, So I never promising that my program will never give you loss but I tried well to provide good and respo
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Strength
Khurram Mustafa
5 (4)
Indicators
As per name  Strength,  This Indicator is a  affordable trading tool  because with the help of  Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform  I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input different types and different periods of Calculation regarding Support Resistance, Trends, Trend lines, Currency Strength, Oversold and Overbought Indications for good results. Furthermore, I have also care about  Adjustable Settings  So Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also. What
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Next Move
Khurram Mustafa
5 (5)
Indicators
WHAT IS NEXT MOVE? SIMPLE ANSWER IS, THIS PROGRAM IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION THEREFORE FINDING NEXT MOVE IS EASY TO IDENTIFY THIS PROGRAM IS USING STANDARD CALCULATIONS FOR SUPPORT RESISTANCE   IN SHAPE OF 2 WAYS TREND LINES SELECT  HORIZONTAL LINES TREND LINES WILL GUIDE TRADERS TO TRADE IN RANGE WITH PIVOT LEVEL ALSO HORIZONTAL LINES GUIDE YOU ABOUT SUPPORT RESISTANCE OF DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES FOR EXAMPLE: IF TRADER INTERESTED TO TRADE IN 15 MINUTES TIME FRAME, THEN HE CAN SELECT 15 MINUTES IN PR
FREE
Candles Talk
Khurram Mustafa
Indicators
As per name  Candles Talk,  This Indicator is a    affordable trading tool  because with the help of    Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform  I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input history of candles with average Calculation regarding High, Low, Last High, Last Low with Moving averages. Furthermore, I have also taken help of   Moving average  So Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also. What is in for Trader? Arrows:  Buy Sell Indications (Candles High
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