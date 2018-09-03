As per name Easily Identify, This Indicator is a affordable trading tool because with the help of Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input 4 types and 3 periods of Calculation regarding Support Resistance, Furthermore, I have also care about Trend lines that Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also.

What is in for Trader?



Trading Modes: This selection is for activate whole strategy "Easily Identify" Support_Resistance_Pivot: Daily, Weekly, Monthly. PSR_Method: This is 4 type of methods (Standard, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci) regarding Support Resistance. Channel_Allowed: This is a bool function, if trader allowed then 5 trend lines will appear. Trader can use this only as Support Resistance. History Check: This indicate previous record. for example, if trader want to know, trend line were where 30 candles before Recent_Trend: Trader will find recent position. First_Trend: First Resistance & Support of channel Second_Trend: Second Resistance & Support of channel Color Change: Trader can change all colors which he/she likes

After all description, I like to say that this all settings are part of good trade, If any trader don't want to use any one of them please deactivate that option in settings