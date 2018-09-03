Easily Identify
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 September 2018
As per name Easily Identify, This Indicator is a affordable trading tool because with the help of Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input 4 types and 3 periods of Calculation regarding Support Resistance, Furthermore, I have also care about Trend lines that Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also.
What is in for Trader?
- Trading Modes: This selection is for activate whole strategy "Easily Identify"
- Support_Resistance_Pivot: Daily, Weekly, Monthly.
- PSR_Method: This is 4 type of methods (Standard, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci) regarding Support Resistance.
- Channel_Allowed: This is a bool function, if trader allowed then 5 trend lines will appear. Trader can use this only as Support Resistance.
- History Check: This indicate previous record. for example, if trader want to know, trend line were where 30 candles before
- Recent_Trend: Trader will find recent position.
- First_Trend: First Resistance & Support of channel
- Second_Trend: Second Resistance & Support of channel
- Color Change: Trader can change all colors which he/she likes
After all description, I like to say that this all settings are part of good trade, If any trader don't want to use any one of them please deactivate that option in settings
Finally, we all knows that Forex Trading needs completely concentrate & proper cash management, So I never promising that my program will never give you loss but I tried perfection. Wish You Best Of Luck - Good Day :)
Very Helpful. Thanks