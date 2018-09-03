Easily Identify

4.2

As per name Easily Identify, This Indicator is a affordable trading tool because with the help of Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input 4 types and 3 periods of Calculation regarding Support Resistance, Furthermore, I have also care about Trend lines that Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also.

What is in for Trader?

  1. Trading Modes: This selection is for activate whole strategy "Easily Identify"
  2. Support_Resistance_Pivot: Daily, Weekly, Monthly. 
  3. PSR_Method: This is 4 type of methods (Standard, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci) regarding Support Resistance. 
  4. Channel_Allowed: This is a bool function, if trader allowed then 5 trend lines will appear. Trader can use this only as Support Resistance.
  5. History Check: This indicate previous record. for example, if trader want to know, trend line were where 30 candles before
  6. Recent_Trend: Trader will find recent position.
  7. First_Trend: First Resistance & Support of channel
  8. Second_Trend: Second Resistance & Support of channel
  9. Color Change: Trader can change all colors which he/she likes

After all description, I like to say that this all settings are part of good trade, If any trader don't want to use any one of them please deactivate that option in settings

Finally, we all knows that Forex Trading needs completely concentrate & proper cash management, So I never promising that my program will never give you loss but I tried perfection. Wish You Best Of Luck - Good Day :)


Reviews 30
mtoka
29
mtoka 2023.07.14 18:13 
 

Very Helpful. Thanks

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.07.01 12:41 
 

Very good ¡¡¡¡¡¡

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 05:22 
 

Clear identification of S/R

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Power Average
Khurram Mustafa
4.25 (4)
Indicators
This Indicator is a affordable trading tool because with the help of Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform I have programmed this strategy. I tried to combine logic of Moving Averages, Parabolic Stop And Reverse, Trend Strength, Oversold, Overbought . Furthermore, I have also care about Support Resistance that Trader can easily get in touch with market by selecting one indicator only. What is in for Trader? Trading Modes: This selection is for activate whole strategy "Power Average" Sp
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Next Move
Khurram Mustafa
5 (5)
Indicators
WHAT IS NEXT MOVE? SIMPLE ANSWER IS, THIS PROGRAM IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION THEREFORE FINDING NEXT MOVE IS EASY TO IDENTIFY THIS PROGRAM IS USING STANDARD CALCULATIONS FOR SUPPORT RESISTANCE   IN SHAPE OF 2 WAYS TREND LINES SELECT  HORIZONTAL LINES TREND LINES WILL GUIDE TRADERS TO TRADE IN RANGE WITH PIVOT LEVEL ALSO HORIZONTAL LINES GUIDE YOU ABOUT SUPPORT RESISTANCE OF DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES FOR EXAMPLE: IF TRADER INTERESTED TO TRADE IN 15 MINUTES TIME FRAME, THEN HE CAN SELECT 15 MINUTES IN PR
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Demand And Supply
Khurram Mustafa
1 (1)
Indicators
Function Indicate Buy Sell Signals Indicate Strength of Buy Sell Signals This system is for both type of traders (Short & Long Term) Instead of Other Calculations, Parabolic Sar & Awesome are also used In Any time frame this can be use. What is in for Trader? Trading Switch:  Short Term & Long Term Finally, we all knows that Forex Trading needs completely concentrate & proper cash management, So I never promising that my program will never give you loss but I tried well to provide good and respo
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Strength
Khurram Mustafa
5 (4)
Indicators
As per name  Strength,  This Indicator is a  affordable trading tool  because with the help of  Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform  I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input different types and different periods of Calculation regarding Support Resistance, Trends, Trend lines, Currency Strength, Oversold and Overbought Indications for good results. Furthermore, I have also care about  Adjustable Settings  So Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also. What
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Candles Talk
Khurram Mustafa
Indicators
As per name  Candles Talk,  This Indicator is a    affordable trading tool  because with the help of    Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform  I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input history of candles with average Calculation regarding High, Low, Last High, Last Low with Moving averages. Furthermore, I have also taken help of   Moving average  So Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also. What is in for Trader? Arrows:  Buy Sell Indications (Candles High
Support Resistance Activity
Khurram Mustafa
Indicators
SUPPORT RESISTANCE Function:  Trader will find rejections, Movements & Easily understand to take positions Time Frames:  1 Hour, 4 Hours, Daily Types:  Standard, Woodie, Fibonacci Font size & Name:  Any Colours:  Default black, Trader will find their own Finally this is very important to understand what is indicator. Indicator is just use for indicate not confirmation therefore, experienced traders always guide that do proper cash management & trade wisely.  Good Day, Best of Luck :)
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mtoka
29
mtoka 2023.07.14 18:13 
 

Very Helpful. Thanks

kai1157577924
14
kai1157577924 2022.11.20 03:42 
 

用不了

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.07.01 12:41 
 

Very good ¡¡¡¡¡¡

SULA NOR
74
SULA NOR 2022.06.29 21:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 05:22 
 

Clear identification of S/R

kakaza Wet
107
kakaza Wet 2022.06.05 06:46 
 

Good Indicator.

Evgenii Vasil'ev
178
Evgenii Vasil'ev 2022.03.10 07:14 
 

Пишет, что продукт не активирован! Не работает!

DianneFx
80
DianneFx 2022.02.02 04:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Khurram Rajput
11
Khurram Rajput 2022.01.12 19:11 
 

Not Activated !! it's mentioned that's its a FREE, so how come activation is needed !!

theleofx
24
theleofx 2021.12.24 00:03 
 

One Of The Best Indicators , Very Useful & Great Indicator

sei-bert
304
sei-bert 2021.12.15 18:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Satyam Shivam
31545
Satyam Shivam 2021.11.18 05:07 
 

Great!!!

akie78
44
akie78 2021.11.17 15:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rene Higgins
45
Rene Higgins 2021.11.16 23:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
190229
Suvashish Halder 2021.09.14 17:50 
 

Thank you for your hard work

Satz Trias
73
Satz Trias 2021.09.03 06:17 
 

Thank for this tools help me more to avoid MC

Patrick Boris Labeau
382
Patrick Boris Labeau 2021.08.31 04:33 
 

Je vous remerçi pour ce bon programme continuer

Senzo Mbatha
171
Senzo Mbatha 2021.08.20 22:06 
 

Good

DmitriiGur
24
DmitriiGur 2021.08.05 09:17 
 

Нормальный индикатор.

maik972
36
maik972 2021.07.25 23:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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