The Trend Line Alerter

the trend line Alert indicator will inform you when the candlesticks crosses or touches the desired line.

the indicator is having pop up and push notifications, see the pictures down how to setup,

e.x,

1. pic one is alert

2. pic two is right click of the chart 

3. pic three is how to change names of the trend so the indicator will detect

4. pic four is how you changed in the correct way 

any assistance please drop me via mql5 chat

