Distance Price Moving Average









This is an indicator that calculates in real time the distance from the price to the moving average.





With it you can monitor the maximum deviation of the price from the moving average in a certain period of time chosen by you, for example, monitor the distance according to the maximum deviation of the last 30 days.





It is possible to choose the period and type of the moving average.





To make it even better, we have added the possibility of two alert levels if the price is reaching its all-time high.













Enjoy this indicator and good trading ;)