Distance Price Moving Average

5

Distance Price Moving Average



This is an indicator that calculates in real time the distance from the price to the moving average.

With it you can monitor the maximum deviation of the price from the moving average in a certain period of time chosen by you, for example, monitor the distance according to the maximum deviation of the last 30 days.

It is possible to choose the period and type of the moving average.

To make it even better, we have added the possibility of two alert levels if the price is reaching its all-time high.



Enjoy this indicator and good trading ;)
Reviews 2
Luis Felipe
29
Luis Felipe 2022.09.20 07:55 
 

Poderia colocar Alerta de som para quando o preço atingir uma certa distância da média ? muito bom esse indicador, com um alerta de som vai salvar a vida de muita gente, parabéns !!!!

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Watermark Centralized
Ronnie Ferreira Silva
4 (4)
Indicators
Watermark Centralized Adds a watermark centered with the asset name and chosen period. It is possible to override the font type, font size, font color and separator character. The watermark is positioned behind the candles, not disturbing the visualization. It has automatic re-centering if the window is resized. Hope this indicator helps you, good trading ;)
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Moving Average 4TimeFrames
Ronnie Ferreira Silva
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Moving Average 4 TimeFrames Display 4 moving averages of 4 different timeframes on the same chart. In order not to pollute the chart, the indicator will plot the complete average only in the current timeframe of one of the 4 registered averages, for the other timeframes of registered averages the indicator only displays a part of the average so that you know where it is at that time graphic. Example: Display on the 5-minute chart where the 200-period arithmetic moving average of the 5 minute
FREE
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Aires
18
Aires 2024.09.25 23:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Felipe
29
Luis Felipe 2022.09.20 07:55 
 

Poderia colocar Alerta de som para quando o preço atingir uma certa distância da média ? muito bom esse indicador, com um alerta de som vai salvar a vida de muita gente, parabéns !!!!

Ronnie Ferreira Silva
7714
Reply from developer Ronnie Ferreira Silva 2022.09.20 16:44
É uma boa idéia. Vou ver a possibilidade de incluir na próxima versão. valeuuuu
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