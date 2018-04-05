Boom Killer Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BOOM Killer Pro
Here is an excellent robot that will allow you to trade the Boom with some ease.
The strategy used allows through a combination of Buy and Sell to ensure that you are always in blue. The robot is set to stop losses at -150 and this is obviously configurable. This will rarely happen if the following recommendations are followed.
Some practical recommendations:
- Use the robot in clear upward or downward trends.
- Avoid using the robot in the ranges
- Boom 1000 recommended for robot
- Timeframe 1 minute
- Minimum capital 500
- Default settings are best.