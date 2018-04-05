BOOM Killer Pro



Here is an excellent robot that will allow you to trade the Boom with some ease.

The strategy used allows through a combination of Buy and Sell to ensure that you are always in blue. The robot is set to stop losses at -150 and this is obviously configurable. This will rarely happen if the following recommendations are followed.

Some practical recommendations:

Use the robot in clear upward or downward trends.

Avoid using the robot in the ranges

Boom 1000 recommended for robot

Timeframe 1 minute

Minimum capital 500

Default settings are best.



