TrendMaster Pro XAUUSD

TrendMaster Pro is a fully automated, professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M5 timeframe. It is not a dangerous grid or martingale system. Every single trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss and Risk Management protocol.

The EA utilizes advanced momentum detection through Moving Average crossovers combined with real-time volatility measurement using the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures that Stop Loss and Take Profit levels dynamically adapt to current market conditions.

Key Features:

  • No Grid / No Martingale: Operates safely with 1 position at a time.

  • Dynamic ATR Stops: Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically based on market volatility, maximizing reward-to-risk ratio.

  • Daily Drawdown Protection: Built-in security feature that automatically halts trading if a predefined daily loss limit is reached, protecting your account from bad market days.

  • Flexible Position Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lot trading or Auto-Risk % based on your account balance.

  • Session Time Filter: Control exactly when the EA is allowed to scan for entries.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $200

  • Account Type: Any account with tight spreads (Raw/Zero Spread recommended).

Parameters Guide:

  • Lot Sizing Method: Choose Auto Risk % or Fixed Lot.

  • Max Daily Drawdown (%): E.g., 5.0 means EA stops trading if daily equity drops 5%.

  • ATR SL/TP Multiplier: Adjusts the distance of Stop Loss and Take Profit.


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Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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