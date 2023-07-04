FX Sniper Magenta indicator for MT5

FX Sniper Magenta Indicator

FX Sniper Magenta is an exclusive and

to trade Forex with your Metatrader trading platform.

FX Sniper Magenta is able to analyze market participants behavior and to predict changes in the price direction even before movement starts.

Most indicators are lagging indicators and are useless. FX Sniper Magenta is a unique

.

The indicator displays arrows in your chart (please see screenshot attached) showing the probable direction of price action.

FX Sniper Magenta never repaints. Once candle is closed signal is confirmed and arrow will never disappear.

Distance : distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol

: distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol MaxBars : number of bars back used to calculate the indicator

: number of bars back used to calculate the indicator TradeDirection (Long/Short/LongAndShort): filter signals for BUY and SELL

(Long/Short/LongAndShort): filter signals for BUY and SELL UseAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts

(true/false): to enable alerts PopAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window

(true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email

(true/false): to enable alerts of type Email PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification

(true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification SoundAlerts (true/false) to enable alerts of type Sound

(true/false) to enable alerts of type Sound SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts

Size and color of the arrows can be setup in the Color tab of the indicator.



Trading rules:



Enter trade at opening of next candle in the direction of the signal (SELL/BUY)

Place stop at the top (SELL) or bottom (BUY) of the signal candle or use stop based on ATR

Take profit with reward / risk of 2:1 or 3:1

The indicator can be used with any time frame.

It can be used to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

Other indicators for MT4:

We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.



Indicators for MT5:

All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.



List of all our indicators:

👉 You can get the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.