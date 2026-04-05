Calculates volume before entering orders

Bot for easy volume management, drag and drop convenience!

This is a bot that allows users to calculate volume before entering an order. Users can flexibly enter the risk ratio of 1 order in $.

Then choose to enter the immediate order or the pending order. The bot will appear lines to help users edit SL, TP and automatically calculate the corresponding volume.

https://tailieuforex.com/bot-tinh-toan-khoi-luong-truoc-khi-vao-lenh-bang-duong-line/


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