Fixation of the Result is a trend indicator, a technical analysis tool that helps determine the exact direction of a trend: either an up or down price movement for a trading pair of currencies. This indicator, although a little late, is still the most reliable signal that a trader can safely focus on. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders.





The indicator is used in the forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is a trend, which is why the Fixation of the Result indicator was created in order to display the trend in a visual form. You should use the indicator as an additional indicator, that is, you need to use this indicator for example to perfectly display price movements!