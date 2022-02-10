Munkong style

Works with all currency pairs and time frames.

It can be applied to all brokers where the currency pair is swapped, but should be used with positive swaps because even if there is a pending order, we get a swap every day, which is definitely more than the bank interest. We only need to manage our capital sufficiently.

In the case of a broker without swap, both buy and sell orders should be opened as this will reduce DD and increase profit at the same time because it will make profits both up and down, which will make the port grow and double the profit when Compared to opening an order to sell or buy only.

The maximum order can be set for both buy and sell, which are completely separate for ease of use.

You can set the minimum and maximum price in the trade by entering the numbers you want.

You don't have to learn the theories of various indicator because only use the highest and lowest prices of the currency pairs that we will trade in the past and manage enough capital to survive in the market sustainably.

DD can be easily calculated with a formula. ((order*Order*lot*100)/2)

If you have any questions about using the EA, you can ask directly at " pc.boonsom@hotmail.com "

 

*** ถ้าเป็นคนไทยสอบถามได้เต็มที่เลยครับ ***

 


