Swing trade by porl

 EA " Swing trade by porl " can use  for EURUSD XAUUSD GBPUSD time frame H1 for good.

The default settings can be used for saving ports EURUSD. but the minimum profit If you want high profit You can set the inputs you want.

only that the value that is put into the supplied, if managing money in the port To fit, there will be a relatively stable profit. If adjusting the higher lot, the risk will be higher as well, but the profit will come according to the risk we invest. 

We recommend that every time there is a profit, the cash should be withdrawn proportionally and continuously. Do not leave it in the portfolio to withdraw large sums of money. Because sometimes bad things can happen because everything in this world is subject to uncertainty.

Please test to get the desired properties before using it for real. Thank.

Not every EA in the world is profitable and will last forever, we should choose whichever is the most profitable for us at that time with the lowest capital.


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Bannbann
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
Use for EURUSD H1 is very good for low drawdown and high profit. Can use original data for trade if you want high profit you can adjust new data and test before run. Can run it minimum capital 500 USD but you increase capital you can safe very good for port. We recommend that you run it on port standard not run on port raw spread because your profit will decrease. If you run port on swap free is very good for you. https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/11577386
Munkong style
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
Works with all currency pairs and time frames. It can be applied to all brokers where the currency pair is swapped, but should be used with positive swaps because even if there is a pending order, we get a swap every day, which is definitely more than the bank interest. We only need to manage our capital sufficiently. In the case of a broker without swap, both buy and sell orders should be opened as this will reduce DD and increase profit at the same time because it will make profits both up and
KZM buy and sell for all
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
Works with all currency pairs and time frames. It can be applied to all brokers where the currency pair is swapped, but should be used with positive swaps because even if there is a pending order, we get a swap every day, which is definitely more than the bank interest. We only need to manage our capital sufficiently. In the case of a broker without swap, both buy and sell orders should be opened as this will reduce DD and increase profit at the same time because it will make profits both up and
Wanteedawtemfar
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
Suitable for currency pairs EURUSD H1 only. For good profits should not be used with swap brokers. You don't have to set any values. Minimum share capital should be 1000 USD on standard account and 1000 USC on micro account. If you have questions, you can ask directly by email to" PC.boonsom@hotmail.com " https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/11595370
Air gold so good H1
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
Air gold so good H1   is created based on price movements and time as well as mathematical ideals. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable take  profit and stop loss. Such a system allows you to quickly increase your account balance and keep your losses in place. Profit and loss for each broker is not the same, try to test before using it. Don't rush to buy an EA, test it to be sure and like it before you buy it. The Expert is very simple to use. You don't ne
So good EURUSD
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
This EA is designed to work with EURUSD timeframe H1 only. Other uses are not recommended. The results obtained from the backtest Satisfactory, but does not guarantee that the results of the implementation will be the same as the backtest. Because but when testing the brocker, the results are not the same. only that the value that is put into the supplied, if managing money in the port To fit, there will be a relatively stable profit. If adjusting the higher lot, the risk will be higher as well,
Swing trade by porl porl
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
EA " Swing trade by porl " can use  for EURUSD XAUUSD GBPUSD time frame H1 for good. The default settings can be used for saving ports EURUSD. but the minimum profit If you want high profit You can set the inputs you want. only that the value that is put into the supplied, if managing money in the port To fit, there will be a relatively stable profit. If adjusting the higher lot, the risk will be higher as well, but the profit will come according to the risk we invest.  We recommend that every
Bannbann style
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
Use for EURUSD H1 is very good for low drawdown and high profit. Can use original data for trade if you want high profit you can adjust new data and test before run. Can run it minimum capital 500 USD but you increase capital you can safe very good for port. We recommend that you run it on port standard not run on port raw spread because your profit will decrease. If you run port on swap free is very good for you.
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