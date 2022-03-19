BaLi

BaLi is a fully automated Forex trading robot. 

Monitoring of the advisor's work.

Peculiarities:

  • It makes deals only between the American and Asian sessions. 
  • Each trade is protected by a stop loss and take profit.
  • The EA does not use unsafe trading methods, such as martingale, grid, averaging.
  • Easy to set up.

 Requirements:

  • Recommended currency pairs: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/AUD.
  • An account with a minimum spread, commission and the best execution.
  • Therefore, it is very important to set the operating time settings correctly. The standard settings set the time to work with the ICMarkets broker.
  • The minimum balance is $200 when working with several currency pairs. 
  • VPS. 

Settings:

  • Info panel 
  • Correction GMT 
  • Symbols through ";" -(GBPUSD;GBPJPY;EURAUD).
  • Stop_Loss
  • Take profit
  • Lot_Size
  • Position division
  • Auto_lot
  • Risk 
  • Max_Spread - the order will be opened and closed if the spread is currently less than this value.
  • Magic Number
  • Beginning on Monday
  • End of Monday;
  • Beginning on Tuesday
  • End of Tuesday;
  • Starting on Wednesday
  • End of Wednesday;
  • Beginning on Thursday
  • End of Thursday;
  • Beginning on Friday
  • End of Friday.

Installation:

  • If you have decided on the amount of risk in trading (recomended value 5 -10) and set the correct working time, you just need to install the advisor on any timeframe and it will start working.
After purchase, be sure to contact the author for any questions you have.


