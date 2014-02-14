Alex Profis

3.82

Alex Profis is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Forex trading. The EA uses the strategy based on price levels' breakout.

The main rule of the EA is to preserve and increase the account balance without large risks. Therefore, the EA is in the market for mere minutes, sometimes seconds per day.

The best results are achieved on GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY. The EA works on H1. The product requires a low-spread broker with accurate order execution.

Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sania2010s/seller

The EA's Features:

  • no need in a large initial deposit;
  • only pending orders are used;
  • each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit);
  • additional check of stop loss and take profit's presence in case of connection loss when placing an order;
  • in case pending order's price slippage, stop loss and take profit levels are re-set at the next tick according to the specified parameters;
  • ability to move the order to breakeven;
  • position trailing stop is used;
  • both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used;
  • ability to set time limitations for the EA operation;
  • ability to delete pending orders when the spread is increased. After the spread is decreased, the orders are re-set;
  • no martingale;
  • does not consume too much CPU resources.

Parameters:

  • TP - pending order take profit;
  • SL - pending order stop loss;
  • BBUSize - profit in points, at which the stop loss is moved to the break-even;
  • BBUSizepip - break-even size in points;
  • Magic - magic number;
  • UseTrailing - enable/disable trailing;
  • TrailingStart - profit in points, after which trailing starts;
  • TrailingStep - size of a step, by which the profit should increase in order to move trailing to the next stage;
  • TrailingStop - size of a step, by which the profit should decrease, so that an order is closed;
  • MaxRisk - risk for the deposit per deal;
  • Lots_fixed - fixed lot on/off;
  • Lot - fixed lot size;
  • Slippage - permissible slippage for opening an order;
  • Distance - permissible distance between pending orders;
  • CloseDay - the day to close and delete all orders;
  • CloseHour - the hour to close and delete all orders;
  • CloseMinute - the minute to close an delete all orders;
  • OpenDay - the EA will start trading from this day;
  • OpenHour - EA operation start hour;
  • OpenMinute - EA operation start minute;
  • NonFarmDay - delete orders before nonfarm (day);
  • NonFarmHour - delete orders before nonfarm (hour);
  • NonFarmMinute - delete orders before nonfarm (minute);
  • CheckSpread - delete pending orders when a spread is increased;
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread value;
  • Order_Comment - order comment.
Please set up the work time of the Expert Advisor according to the work time of your trade server.

Reviews 51
Joel Simmons
4082
Joel Simmons 2017.05.29 03:29 
 

I gave this EA about 2 stars over a year ago, but MQL would not allow me to update my rating without deleting the post, so i just want to make sure that people know this EA was a failure when i tested it back then.

About 2 month ago, the author released a newer version of the EA and messaged me to review it. So far, its demo forward testing a whole lot better then the previous version. So i felt the need to at least update my feedback since he spent time to correct the performance for an EA i had already given up on. I will test for one more month, and then try on a real account. As of now, its working great.

Xiaoyang Sun
595
Xiaoyang Sun 2015.12.06 05:38 
 

Very good .

SEAFX _SA
418
SEAFX _SA 2015.08.30 00:07 
 

Простой, но хорошо продуманный и грамотно написанный советник.

История торговли говорит сама за себя. Рекомендую.

Recommended products
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
Easy HFT prop firm EA
Florent Moreau
3.4 (5)
Experts
Unlock the Gateway to Prop Trading Success with 'Easy HFT EA' – Your High-Octane EA Companion! Designed with precision for the ambitious trader, this Expert Advisor stands out in the bustling market of high-frequency trading tools. Crafted for those aiming to conquer the stringent challenges of proprietary trading firms, 'Easy HFT EA' is your secret weapon to breeze through evaluation phases in record time. This EA is engineered for efficiency and speed, ensuring you stand out amongst the compe
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Advanced Semi Auto trading
Antonis Michos
3.67 (6)
Experts
-40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Volcana Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Volcana Gold – Automated Trading Solution for XAUUSD Volcana GoldEA is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . The Expert Advisor uses advanced market calculations combined with a multi-indicator strategy to automatically open, manage, and close trades on your behalf. Gold is well known for its high volatility and sudden price movements . Volcana Gold is specially adapted to operate under these conditions, applying smart trade filtering and risk-controlled exec
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Experts
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Forex Gump Special
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returnin
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Trading robot on the MACD indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overl
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
Experts
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Wolf Stream Robot   features a unique ability to "see" the chart the same way a human does. This is precisely why it accurately reads market sentiment. The fears and hopes of the crowd form in real-time, based on current situations. The robot reacts to them and acts optimally for each scenario. Real-time trading has yielded a   103% gain since July 26, 2021   (3.5 months). The market has many distinct phases, each fundamentally different in nature. Therefore, an individual approach to each is re
Lemm Scalper EA MT4
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Arrow Constructor
Anton Nazarov
Experts
We present to your attention an expert who trades on indicators! It will become an indispensable assistant in building your trading strategy : it does not matter whether you trade manually or prefer to trust the work of robots — it will be useful for every trader. With it, you can test any arrow indicator , check the effectiveness of signals , and choose the best parameters for the selected instrument. The Expert Advisor trades on the signals of arrow indicators, processes any indicators that
RahimBDmagicEA
Syed Rahim Uddin Ahmed
Experts
RahimBDMagicEA – The "Magic" Algorithmic Trading System (Smart Candle-Pattern Trading with Adaptive Risk Management) What Makes This EA Special? RahimBDMagicEA   is a next-generation MetaTrader Expert Advisor that combines   price action candlestick analysis   with   aggressive yet disciplined risk management . Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, this system trades based on   confirmed candle closes , ensuring high-probability entries while dynamically protecting profits.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.7 (92)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
More from author
Alex Week
Aliaksandr Krauchenia
3.43 (14)
Experts
The Alex Week Expert Advisor trades GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY using pending orders only. Pending orders are placed at the breakthrough of important levels, which are accumulated throughout a trading week. Upon completion of the trading week, pending orders are deleted. The main rule of the EA is to preserve and increase the account balance without large risks. Unlike Alex Profis , this EA stores old signals for one week. It is very useful for a sharp change of trend. The EA works on H1. The Expe
Alex Night
Aliaksandr Krauchenia
3 (2)
Experts
Alex Night is a fully automated Forex trading robot.  Monitoring of the advisor's work. Peculiarities: It makes deals only between the American and Asian sessions.  Each trade is protected by a stop loss and take profit. The EA does not use unsafe trading methods, such as martingale, grid, averaging. Easy to set up.  Requirements: Recommended currency pairs: GBP/USD ,   EUR/GBP ,   EUR/JPY ,   GBP/JPY ,   GBP/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CHF,   CHF/JPY. An account with a minimum spread, commission and the
BaLi
Aliaksandr Krauchenia
Experts
BaLi   is a fully automated Forex trading robot.  Monitoring of the advisor's work. Peculiarities: It makes deals only between the American and Asian sessions.  Each trade is protected by a stop loss and take profit. The EA does not use unsafe trading methods, such as martingale, grid, averaging. Easy to set up.  Requirements: Recommended currency pairs:   GBP/USD ,   GBP/JPY ,  EUR/AUD . An account with a minimum spread, commission and the best execution. Therefore, it is very important to set
Cleopatra
Aliaksandr Krauchenia
Experts
Cleopatra is a fully automated trading robot for the Forex market.   Monitoring the work of the adviser. Version for MT5 Features: Analyzes the market for a rebound from significant price levels. Easy to set up. The Expert Advisor works only on the M1  timeframe. It has an advanced system of placing orders.   Requirements: Recommended broker: with a minimum spread, commission and the best execution . Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD. The minimum balance is $300 (when trading with lot 0.01). VP
Cleopatra MT5
Aliaksandr Krauchenia
Experts
Cleopatra   is a fully automated trading robot for the Forex market.   Monitoring the work of the adviser. Version for MT4 Features: Analyzes the market for a rebound from significant price levels. Easy to set up. The Expert Advisor works only on the   M1  timeframe. It has an advanced system of placing orders.   Requirements: Recommended broker:   with a minimum spread, commission and the best execution . Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD. The minimum balance is $300 (when trading with lot 0.0
Filter:
Daniel Zozula
948
Daniel Zozula 2021.07.19 10:01 
 

Der EA funktioniert nicht totaler Betrug EA nicht kaufen da kann ich nur warnen und der Entwickler reagiert nicht auf Anschreiben sehr schlechter Kundensupport Normalerweise hat dieser Entwickler noch nichtmal ein Stern verdient

Francisco Canadas
216
Francisco Canadas 2018.08.30 18:03 
 

se necesitaria un broker con 0 spread para que funcionase en real.

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 20:58
Hola, gracias por tus comentarios. He realizado algunos cambios en el EA. Espero que no se sienta defraudado.
Joel Simmons
4082
Joel Simmons 2017.05.29 03:29 
 

I gave this EA about 2 stars over a year ago, but MQL would not allow me to update my rating without deleting the post, so i just want to make sure that people know this EA was a failure when i tested it back then.

About 2 month ago, the author released a newer version of the EA and messaged me to review it. So far, its demo forward testing a whole lot better then the previous version. So i felt the need to at least update my feedback since he spent time to correct the performance for an EA i had already given up on. I will test for one more month, and then try on a real account. As of now, its working great.

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 20:59
Hi, thanks for your comments. I have made some changes to the EA. I hope you are not disappointed
egork1986
139
egork1986 2017.04.24 09:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 20:59
Hi, thanks for your comments. I have made some changes to the EA. I hope you are not disappointed
BlueDot
938
BlueDot 2016.08.30 06:59 
 

Keep losing money with this EA.

I am patient with it cause me more damage to my REAL account.

Back testing is very good.

Demo live is ok.

Real money is bad

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 20:59
Hi, thanks for your comments. I have made some changes to the EA. I hope you are not disappointed
Cashcoward
355
Cashcoward 2016.06.15 16:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sebastian Grobelny
196
Sebastian Grobelny 2016.04.06 21:01 
 

EA is good when there are big price changes as you can catch a brekout but on quite days you can get even couple sl on a day.

Average performance.

Goog point is that you have many options of personalising EA.

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:14
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
Xiaoyang Sun
595
Xiaoyang Sun 2015.12.06 05:38 
 

Very good .

Antonio Martinez
686
Antonio Martinez 2015.11.21 00:45 
 

Verwende diese EA seit Anfang September real. Bis jetzt war nicht viel los. Sehr kleiner Gewinn (+0.15%). Habe heute die Trades der letzten 5 Wochen mit dem Backtest verglichen. Stimmt 1:1 +/- kleine Differenzen wegen dem Spread. Im Backtest sieht man aber auch, dass die letzten paar Wochen schlechte Wochen waren für diese EA und vermutlich auch alle anderen EA's.

07.09.2015 - 30.09.2015: +2.9 Pips

Oktober -21.1 Pips

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:14
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
Artem Atuchin
652
Artem Atuchin 2015.10.05 17:51 
 

Советник не стоит этих денег. Пользуюсь уже месяц с разными настройками (стандартные, агрессивные), на разных счетах (реал, демо) - ничего хорошего с него не получил. Сигналы автора на реале https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/94920, https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/94990 говорят за себя.

p.s сигналы советника удалены - что и требовалось доказать!!!

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:14
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
technow
568
technow 2015.09.18 01:18 
 

EA could be better if the author did some updates, it ignores some things. Without it this expert advisors might be one of the best near some with very high prices.

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:14
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
auto_34332ba445c90c06275aae173f703457
17
auto_34332ba445c90c06275aae173f703457 2015.09.17 06:08 
 

Не работает советник

Автор просто игнорирует и удаляет всех кто говорит об этом.

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:15
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
Ildeli Santos
353
Ildeli Santos 2015.09.08 04:22 
 

Losser EA. It´s worth 1 USD. Look to the account monitor.

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:15
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
SEAFX _SA
418
SEAFX _SA 2015.08.30 00:07 
 

Простой, но хорошо продуманный и грамотно написанный советник.

История торговли говорит сама за себя. Рекомендую.

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:15
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
Brett Jones
3211
Brett Jones 2015.08.24 15:55 
 

So far I've had Alexis Profis running for two and a bit weeks. The first day I had one winning trade and since then I haven't had a single trade via take profit. Perhaps it is the market conditions or I need to be more patient. Comments here indicate this is a long term profitable EA. My settings seem to be good and I have a test server that mimics the Alexis Profis signals and it hasn't won for two weeks either. I've incurred losses for about 10% of account balances so far. I've asked seller for assistance but no response for a week.

I'll keep going for another few weeks and let everyone know how things pan out...

Update 28/8/15 - seller responded within reasonable time frame.

I haven't been able to make profit with this EA. I think it sits too close to support and resistance levels and therefore isn't the best EA to use a breakeven function because it almost always come back to the breakeven and therefore kills any potential profits!

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:15
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
Mul Lins
673
Mul Lins 2015.08.23 12:22 
 

This is a good EA however it doesn't trade very often. I feel like the pending orders could be updated more frequently as the EA can miss some great opportunities. Maybe the author could incorporate more indicators besides just ZigZag for pending order placement? Profits really depend on how many breakouts occur. Some months are good, some are bad and some are average. There are also lots of options for setting up the EA which is great, trailing stop, SL level etc.

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:15
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
hamoud
89
hamoud 2015.08.15 09:38 
 

I rented for tying 2 days ago, and will buy it if i like it

i get same trades as monitoring account of Alex in Exness REAL account

and i agree with all the positive feedbacks here

will update my feedback with positive or negative results

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:15
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
easyboy
22
easyboy 2015.08.14 15:46 
 

Alex,

I have gought the EA. And i just make some change for the setting.but i get some issues.

I set like these blow:

TP - ;

SL - 80;

BBUSize -30;

BBUSizepip - 10;

Magic - 20150315;

UseTrailing - true;

TrailingStart - 30;

TrailingStep - 10;

TrailingStop - ;

Each time when the sell stop orders open, then take profit.

the order change the take profit to the break-even the close the order. It make me confused , i didn't set the take profit, what it could happened?

Did i make any mistake?

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:15
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
[Deleted] 2015.08.12 19:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:16
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
Jateen Narsai
1612
Jateen Narsai 2015.08.04 09:03 
 

Average so far. Trades very little. Growth is negative so far within 2 weeks.

Aliaksandr Krauchenia
4509
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Krauchenia 2021.04.23 21:16
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I have made some changes to the advisor. Hope it will be profitable. If you need additional activations, write in a personal.
123
Reply to review