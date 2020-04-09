Volumeku is a Volume-based analysis tool. Its use and purpose is very simple, it is clear that with large volumes of trading some event happens in the market, sometimes a reversal happens, sometimes the beginning of a strong movement. You who are greater, where X is a variable. Let's take the value of 6500 on the H1 chart as an example, put this measurement on your chart and see with your own eyes what happens to the price every time it hits such a level. Download now, it's free and very cool! Did you really like it? leave a like and a comment and feel free to call us, It will be a pleasure to talk to you.



