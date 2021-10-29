TopWaveBot
- Experts
- Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
TOP WAVE BOT 2.0: It is an automated trading algorithm based on trend reversal followed by high volatility.
- Use short and long moving averages to identify a trend
- High volatility serves as an operational filter for trading entries
- The take profit and stop loss are stipulated according to the specific volatility of each asset
- Risk / Return of at least 1 / 1.5.
It is a customizable tool that works the way you prefer, however, we advise the following currency pairs: "EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDCAD; EURCAD in the 5M time frame". The default setting that comes with the robot is for EURUSD 5M.
SUGGESTED SETTINGS:
- EURUSD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0016; takeProfit: 325; stopLoss: 250; riskLotPerCentage: 4; riskMaxPosition: 4;
- GBPUSD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0024; takeProfit: 750; stopLoss: 275; riskLotPerCentage: 5; riskMaxPosition: 4;
- USDCAD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0025; takeProfit: 200; stopLoss: 175; riskLotPerCentage: 6; riskMaxPosition: 4;
- EURCAD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0031; takeProfit: 570; stopLoss: 280; riskLotPerCentage: 4; riskMaxPosition: 4;
Confesso que pesquisei muitos robôs, foram semanas pesquisando até que senti mais confiança em alugar o TopWaveBot e não me arrependo. O Pablo é de extrema confiança, tem conhecimento do mercado, é super atencioso e cumpre o que promete. Aluguem o robô que vocês não irão se arrepender.