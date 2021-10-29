TopWaveBot

TOP WAVE BOT 2.0: It is an automated trading algorithm based on trend reversal followed by high volatility.

  • Use short and long moving averages to identify a trend
  • High volatility serves as an operational filter for trading entries
  • The take profit and stop loss are stipulated according to the specific volatility of each asset
  • Risk / Return of at least 1 / 1.5.

It is a customizable tool that works the way you prefer, however, we advise the following currency pairs: "EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDCAD; EURCAD in the 5M time frame". The default setting that comes with the robot is for EURUSD 5M.

SUGGESTED SETTINGS:

  • EURUSD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0016; takeProfit: 325; stopLoss: 250; riskLotPerCentage: 4; riskMaxPosition: 4;
  • GBPUSD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0024; takeProfit: 750; stopLoss: 275; riskLotPerCentage: 5; riskMaxPosition: 4;
  • USDCAD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0025; takeProfit: 200; stopLoss: 175; riskLotPerCentage: 6; riskMaxPosition: 4;
  • EURCAD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0031; takeProfit: 570; stopLoss: 280; riskLotPerCentage: 4; riskMaxPosition: 4;
* If you need help, please, feel free to get in touch via MQL5. Thanks.

Reviews 6
pvieirapaes
45
pvieirapaes 2022.02.03 01:23 
 

Confesso que pesquisei muitos robôs, foram semanas pesquisando até que senti mais confiança em alugar o TopWaveBot e não me arrependo. O Pablo é de extrema confiança, tem conhecimento do mercado, é super atencioso e cumpre o que promete. Aluguem o robô que vocês não irão se arrepender.

CristianoPPinho
19
CristianoPPinho 2021.12.17 13:51 
 

Realmente estou impressionado com o desenvolvimento do robô, em uma semana fez mais de 50% do capital investido! Conheço o desenvolvedor de longa data... confio plenamente no serviço desenvolvido e agradeço enormemente por todo suporte que nos dá!

gihad02
220
gihad02 2021.12.17 03:31 
 

Ótimo robô! Sem dúvidas um dos melhores investimentos de longo prazo, mesmo tendo risco o gerenciamento faz com que o risco seja muito baixo e o retorno seja muito alto. Só tenho a agradecer ao Pablo Maruk por todo o suporte e pela ajuda. Um excelente profissional!!! Ajuda tanto as pessoas a ganhar grana quanto educa as pessoas sobre mercado financeiro e afins.

