TopWaveBot

TOP WAVE BOT 2.0: It is an automated trading algorithm based on trend reversal followed by high volatility.

Use short and long moving averages to identify a trend

High volatility serves as an operational filter for trading entries

The take profit and stop loss are stipulated according to the specific volatility of each asset

Risk / Return of at least 1 / 1.5.

It is a customizable tool that works the way you prefer, however, we advise the following currency pairs: "EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDCAD; EURCAD in the 5M time frame". The default setting that comes with the robot is for EURUSD 5M.

SUGGESTED SETTINGS:

EURUSD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0016; takeProfit: 325; stopLoss: 250; riskLotPerCentage: 4; riskMaxPosition: 4;

GBPUSD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0024; takeProfit: 750; stopLoss: 275; riskLotPerCentage: 5; riskMaxPosition: 4;

USDCAD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0025; takeProfit: 200; stopLoss: 175; riskLotPerCentage: 6; riskMaxPosition: 4;

EURCAD (5m): stdDevN: 0.0031; takeProfit: 570; stopLoss: 280; riskLotPerCentage: 4; riskMaxPosition: 4;

* If you need help, please, feel free to get in touch via MQL5. Thanks.