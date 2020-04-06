Saint Ability

St.Ability

Is a stable long-term algorithm that is 100% based on price action NO Indicators/Grids are used. It scans past price patterns and predicts the most likely outcome for its next trade.

The profit to loss ratio is 2:1 which means a losing trade is recovered by the profit of the next winning trade.

It takes only 1 trade per pair making it FIFO compatible.

Following this, the algorithm can recover its losses while keeping risk relatively low.

The EA trades only using the money allocated to it on the settings and will recalculate its profit/loss on start using historical orders. It also has a drawdown function to protect the funds allocated to it.

The EA only enters one trade at a time with a take profit x 2 the stop loss for each trade!

Requirements

A VPS and broker with low spreads (a maximum of 3) and low latency

How to Install

  • Attach to H1 timeframe
  • Ensure Account History is set to starting date of EA

Pairs: Majors: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

 Crosses: AUDCHF,AUDJPY

Settings

  • Take profit [x2 of SL] – Should be twice the stop
  • Stop loss 
  • Maximum drawdown on EA equity – Set the drawdown of the equity given to the EA
  • Custom equity for this EA - Set Equity the EA should base calculations from. It should be Equity or less than the account balance.
  • Unique MagicNumber – Changing this will interfere with future lot sizing
  • Starting lots – Always start with the minimum allowed
  • Maximum lots - If the next trade will use maximum lots, the EA will stop trading
  • Round lots up or down – When calculating lots, should they be rounded up or down. Up = More Profit, Down = less risk
  • Maximum spread [3pip max]

Optimization is internal.

