FiboKanal

Entry workflow

  • Determine trend by channel slope and price position relative to the midline.

  • Trigger: Fibo-3 (yellow by default) + intersection with the channel (projected or already occurring / retest).

  • Entry in trend direction — after a Fibo-3 retest or a candlestick confirmation near the intersection zone.

  • Stop-loss: one Fibo-3 level beyond the entry (long — below, short — above).

  • Take-profit: next significant level/channel boundary or the expected intersection zone.

  • Timing: check how many bars remain to the projected intersection — this indicates roughly when the level may be reached on your TF.

Inputs (exact parameter names) and impact

  • QC_WindowBars — regression window length (number of recent bars).
    Larger → smoother channel, more stable projection; smaller → faster response, more noise.

  • QC_MinBars — minimum bars required to start calculation.
    Prevents building on “thin” history.

  • QC_UseTypical (true/false) — price type: Typical ((H+L+C)/3) or Close.
    Typical damps wicks (more stable channel); Close emphasizes closes.

  • QC_UpperQuantile / QC_LowerQuantile — upper/lower quantiles (e.g., 0.95 / 0.05 ).
    Higher → wider channel (fewer false touches); lower → narrower (more sensitivity).

  • QC_ShowMidLine (true/false) — show regression midline.
    Helpful to gauge trend strength zone (above/below midline).

  • HorizonBars — projection horizon (bars to the right for “channel × level” intersections).
    Larger → further timing; avoid over-extending to prevent “precision illusion”.

  • FiboPrefix — prefix of your Fibonacci objects’ names on the chart.
    Ensures the indicator finds your F1/F2/F3 lines (match your naming).

  • MarkF1 / MarkF2 / MarkF3 (true/false) — which levels to track for intersection marks.
    For the base setup, MarkF3=true (Fibo-3) is enough; others optional.

  • UseCrossMark (true/false) — mark style: true → “x”, false → ▲/▼.
    “x” reads cleaner on lower TFs; arrows are comfy on higher TFs.

  • MarkSize — mark size.
    Large enough to see, small enough not to cover candles.

  • MaxMarksPerSide — limit marks above/below price.
    Keeps charts tidy in volatility.

  • PriceFilterPts — distance filter (points) between current price and level to show a mark.
    0 = off. Set to hide far, non-actionable intersections.

Default working level is Fibo-3 (yellow). Appearance/set of levels is configured in your Fibonacci layout; FiboKanal reads them and does not modify them.


