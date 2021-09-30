Forex True Currency Strength
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is an oscillators that shows the real strength of 8 main currencies in the Forex market.
It recreates a basket of the main currencies and applied a True Strength Indicator on each of them.
The calculated real currencies are:
EUR - USD - GBP - CHF - JPY - AUD - CAD - NZD.
It clearly identifies overbought and oversold ares.
From reading the oscillator you can choose the right Forex symbol to trade.
Future versions:
I am working on adding alarm and a real buy sell signal, choosing the best currency pair to trade.
I am also working on a fully automated EA