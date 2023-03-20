OrderBook Heatmap on Chart

Ever needed a Boomap-like indicator for you MT5?

Here you are!!





FULL WORKING DEMO VERSION available on Channel:



https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/011107AFAAE3D801





With this indicator you will see all the important levels, in which the largest bid and ask order are sitting.

This indicator will show show all the history on limit order planed on the book.

It will work only for futures broker who support level 2 order book.

You can visualize the orders with colors and or with a text indicating the size.





There is a filter to hide small order that you don't want to see on the chart.





A complete indicator for your trading!