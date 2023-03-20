OrderBook Heatmap on Chart

Ever needed a Boomap-like indicator for you MT5?

Here you are!!


FULL WORKING DEMO VERSION available on Channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/011107AFAAE3D801


With this indicator you will see all the important levels, in which the largest bid and ask order are sitting.

This indicator will show show all the history on limit order planed on the book.

It will work only for futures broker who support level 2 order book.

You can visualize the orders with colors and or with a text indicating the size.


There is a filter to hide small order that you don't want to see on the chart.


A complete indicator for your trading!

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Forex True Currency Strength
Andrea De Crescenzo
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This indicator is an oscillators that shows the real strength of 8 main currencies in the Forex market. It recreates a basket of the main currencies and applied a True Strength Indicator on each of them. The calculated real currencies   are: EUR - USD - GBP - CHF - JPY - AUD - CAD - NZD. It clearly identifies overbought and oversold ares. From reading the oscillator you can choose the right Forex symbol to trade. Future versions: I am working on adding alarm and a real buy sell signal, choosin
PortfolioVaR
Andrea De Crescenzo
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PortfolioVaR Multi-Label Indicator: Your Ultimate Risk Manager Are you a serious trader who holds multiple positions across different symbols and currencies? If so, you need a clear, objective measure of your total portfolio risk. The PortfolioVaR Multi-Label indicator is the essential tool you've been waiting for, providing real-time, consolidated risk data directly on your MT5 chart. What is Value at Risk (VaR)? Value at Risk (VaR) is a fundamental concept in finance that measures the potentia
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