Dashboard Pivot

The Pivot Dashboard is a multicurrency Dashboard that indentifies  the Pivot prices and tells the user if they were tested or not.

With this Dashboard you will be able to change (Symbol/Timeframe (M15,H1,H4)) immediately with just one click.

It is also possible to visualize the Pivot Price clicking on the Pivot Button.

The Dashboard can also be Minimized and Closed.


IMPORTANT

ALL SYMBOLS THAT THE USER PUTS ON THE DASHBOARD MUST ALSO BE IN THE MARKETWATCH:




With the new Feature,that were added recently, near the Pivot Price is also a number that tells how many times the pivot were not tested


Example: 

GBPUSD Daily Pivot of the previous Day was not Tested ///  The User Will Visualize "1,20123( 1).

The 1 inside the brackets means that the previous pivot were not tested/touched.

If yesterday Pivot and the day before were not tested/touched the number in the brackets will be (2).

Whenever the pivot is Tested/Touched the counter will restart and reset to (0).

For Any information or for any suggestion you can contact me on mql5.

Also you can write me an email: albrinmemedi@gmail.com


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