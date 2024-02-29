VolatilityVision

Hello, traders. I present to you a unique solution, the Real-Time Multicurrency Volatility Scanner. This indicator is one of the results of my personal market observation over many years. It addresses several key pain points that traders encounter:

  1. Real-Time Volatility Tracking: Eliminates the need to constantly refresh or switch charts to see where significant movements are happening. 🔄

  2. Understanding International Correlations: Automatically identifies how the movement of one currency pair can signal changes in others, simplifying market prediction. 🔍

  3. Workspace Simplification: The scanner removes the need to open multiple windows and tabs, combining everything in one convenient interface. 🖥️

  4. Divergence Detection: Helps traders identify potential reversals and the beginnings of trends through the analysis of divergences between currency pairs. 📉📈

  5. Time Saving: Reduces the time spent on analysis and market monitoring, allowing traders to focus on strategy development and execution. ⏰

  6. Increased Decision-Making Confidence: Provides traders with additional data and insights needed for more informed trading decisions. 📊

  7. Easy Integration with Trading Strategies: The scanner can easily fit into any existing trading strategy, adding valuable data without the need for major changes. 🛠️

This tool is designed to make trading more intuitive, efficient, and profitable for traders of all levels.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Extert Adviser 2TF
Yury Smagin
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The adviser was developed according to the 2TF strategy for EURUSD and GBPUSD. Indicators used: EMA (5), EMA (10), ADX (28), MACD (5; 10; 4). Rules for Buy Orders EMA (Fast) crossed EMA (Slow) from the bottom up. ADX + DI (blue) above –DI (red). MACD is above zero. Rules for Sell Orders EMA (Fast) crossed EMA (Slow) from top to bottom. ADX + DI (blue) below –DI (red). MACD is below zero. In the parameters of the adviser, you can change various strategy settings, indicator periods, size and met
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Yury Smagin
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Monitoring: This is an example of a signal for this advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2047087 (you can trade more conservatively if desired). The EA works on the principle of maximum price deviation from the average value. The idea is that the price always strives for balance, and any large deviation from the average leads to a reciprocal force - opposition. The entrance is carried out on these deviations. sigal_deviation - maximum deviation after which a trade is opened; Filters: close
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