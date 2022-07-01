Harvesta
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 10 March 2023
- Activations: 10
Harvesta is an Expert Advisor that makes use of "Probabilistic approach" to trade the congestion zones using the demand and supply principles. It is smart, robust, not adversely affected by any broker, leverage, and slippage.
Recommendations
- Timeframe: M15
- Balance: 3000
- Pairs: NZDCAD, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, NZDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD.
- Settings: The default settings are already configured for the trading currency pairs.
- Lot: Use 0.01 lot and 0.02 recovery addition for every $3000 account size.
Please do not hesitate to message me for any of your queries.
Feature of Harvesta
- Single chart setup
- News filter
- Uses stop loss, hidden and advanced dynamic take profit
- Carefully and correctly programmed
- Easy to install; settings are already configured
- Uses safe and dynamic recovery factor to recover losses
Installations:
Go to Tools/Options and check "Allow web request for listed URL". Then add the link: http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml
DISCLAIMER:
Past performance shows the likelihood of the EA being profitable in the future but does not mean that it will produce the exact results. The Forex market is dynamic; please run first on demo account to know and understand how it executes trades, takes profits, recovers draw downs and losses before deploying it on the live account.
"Harvesta" is a stable and reliable EA. It trades rarely, but when it does, it's profitable.