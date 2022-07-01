Harvesta

5

Harvesta  is an Expert Advisor that makes use of "Probabilistic approach" to trade the congestion zones using the demand and supply principles. It is smart, robust, not adversely affected by any broker, leverage, and slippage. 


Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M15 
  • Balance: 3000 
  • Pairs: NZDCAD, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, NZDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD.
  • Settings: The default settings are already configured for the trading currency pairs.
  • Lot: Use 0.01 lot and 0.02 recovery addition for every $3000 account size. 

Please do not hesitate to message me for any of your queries.


 Feature of Harvesta

  • Single chart setup 
  • News filter
  • Uses stop loss, hidden and advanced dynamic take profit
  • Carefully and correctly programmed
  • Easy to install; settings are already configured
  • Uses safe and dynamic recovery factor to recover losses


    Installations:

    Go to Tools/Options and check "Allow web request for listed URL". Then add the link: http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml


    DISCLAIMER: 

    Past performance shows the likelihood of the EA being profitable in the future but does not mean that it will produce the exact results. The Forex market is dynamic; please run first on demo account to know and understand how it executes trades, takes profits, recovers draw downs and losses before deploying it on the live account.




    Reviews 9
    NN
    1174
    NN 2024.04.16 11:11 
     

    "Harvesta" is a stable and reliable EA. It trades rarely, but when it does, it's profitable.

    Bifrost
    1281
    Bifrost 2022.08.13 11:10 
     

    I would like to recommend to run this EA on AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD,EURGBP,GBPCAD pairs.

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    NN
    1174
    NN 2024.04.16 11:11 
     

    "Harvesta" is a stable and reliable EA. It trades rarely, but when it does, it's profitable.

    naike1
    34
    naike1 2023.06.16 03:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Bifrost
    1281
    Bifrost 2022.08.13 11:10 
     

    I would like to recommend to run this EA on AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD,EURGBP,GBPCAD pairs.

    Bintus
    34
    Bintus 2022.07.05 12:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    sabzero3
    34
    sabzero3 2022.07.04 17:40 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ever77AA
    19
    Ever77AA 2022.07.04 14:15 
     

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    mexkuchi
    34
    mexkuchi 2022.07.03 16:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Timipanipre Tamuno
    894
    Timipanipre Tamuno 2022.07.02 15:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ik Okoli
    23
    Ik Okoli 2022.07.01 07:54 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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