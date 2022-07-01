Harvesta is an Expert Advisor that makes use of "Probabilistic approach" to trade the congestion zones using the demand and supply principles. It is smart, robust, not adversely affected by any broker, leverage, and slippage.





Recommendations

Timeframe: M 15

Balance: 3000

Pairs: NZDCAD, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, NZDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD.

Settings: The default settings are already configured for the trading currency pairs.

Lot: Use 0.01 lot and 0.02 recovery addition for every $3000 account size.

Please do not hesitate to message me for any of your queries.





Feature of Harvesta

Single chart setup

News filter

Uses stop loss, hidden and advanced dynamic take profit

Carefully and correctly programmed

Easy to install; settings are already configured

Uses safe and dynamic recovery factor to recover losses





Installations:

Go to Tools/Options and check "Allow web request for listed URL". Then add the link: http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml





DISCLAIMER:

Past performance shows the likelihood of the EA being profitable in the future but does not mean that it will produce the exact results. The Forex market is dynamic; please run first on demo account to know and understand how it executes trades, takes profits, recovers draw downs and losses before deploying it on the live account.







