Stelc1

Stelc1 is an Expert Advisor that uses an advanced entry algorithm and a slippage control algorithm. Flexible expert settings.

The basic logic of the Expert Advisor is thought out for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. In theory, the EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the EURUSD currency pair.

Use this advisor:

Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the current trend. Recommended time frame is H1.

The Expert Advisor uses a strategy of intra-day speculative operations in the foreign exchange market, the peculiarity of which is to close a deal when a small profit of several points is achieved.

The main characteristics of the advisor

Advanced Stop Loss management.

Slippage control algorithm to avoid large losses

Automatic mode with configurable inputs

Well tested on history with high quality simulation, with real floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, where the quality of ticks is 99%


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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5 (6)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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