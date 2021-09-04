Stelc1 is an Expert Advisor that uses an advanced entry algorithm and a slippage control algorithm. Flexible expert settings.

The basic logic of the Expert Advisor is thought out for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. In theory, the EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the EURUSD currency pair.

Use this advisor:

Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the current trend. Recommended time frame is H1.

The Expert Advisor uses a strategy of intra-day speculative operations in the foreign exchange market, the peculiarity of which is to close a deal when a small profit of several points is achieved.

The main characteristics of the advisor

Advanced Stop Loss management.

Slippage control algorithm to avoid large losses

Automatic mode with configurable inputs

Well tested on history with high quality simulation, with real floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, where the quality of ticks is 99%



