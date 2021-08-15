InfoBord
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 12 December 2023
- Activations: 20
A useful indicator dashboard scanner that shows the direction of all kinds of indicators in multiple symbols and timeframes.
- Shows indicator's overall direction without you having to keep checking other chart symbols and timeframes.
- You can move the dashboard around the chart and you can display or hide it by double clicking on the name of the indicator you are using.
- Symbols and Timeframes input must be separated by commas. (Example: "EURUSD, GBPUSD" , "M1, M15, H1")
- This indicator has built in indicators : Moving Average, MACD, OsMA, ADX, CCI, RSI, Stochastic. You can add your custom indicators
- The dashboard updates every 3 seconds.
If you have any suggestions about how to make this dashboard more useful for you then please send me a message.
Please watch the video to understand how you can use custom indicators.
Alerts and more features will be implemented in the next version.
Works Great! thanks.