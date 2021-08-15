InfoBord

5

A useful indicator dashboard scanner that shows the direction of all kinds of indicators in multiple symbols and timeframes.

  • Shows indicator's overall direction without you having to keep checking other chart symbols and timeframes.
  • You can move the dashboard around the chart and you can display or hide it by double clicking on the name of the indicator you are using.
  • Symbols and Timeframes input must be separated by commas. (Example: "EURUSD, GBPUSD" , "M1, M15, H1")
  • This indicator has built in indicators : Moving Average, MACD, OsMA, ADX, CCI, RSI, Stochastic. You can add your custom indicators

  • The dashboard updates every 3 seconds.

If you have any suggestions about how to make this dashboard more useful for you then please send me a message.

Please watch the video to understand how you can use custom indicators.




Alerts and more features will be implemented in the next version.

Reviews 2
David Del Rio Colin
340
David Del Rio Colin 2023.09.08 18:06 
 

Works Great! thanks.

Simo1991
19
Simo1991 2021.08.18 14:47 
 

it works very well thank you.

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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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David Del Rio Colin
340
David Del Rio Colin 2023.09.08 18:06 
 

Works Great! thanks.

Amine Abed
375
Reply from developer Amine Abed 2024.02.14 21:08
Thank you :)
Simo1991
19
Simo1991 2021.08.18 14:47 
 

it works very well thank you.

Amine Abed
375
Reply from developer Amine Abed 2021.09.16 16:27
You're welcome!
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