A useful indicator dashboard scanner that shows the direction of all kinds of indicators in multiple symbols and timeframes.





Shows indicator's overall direction without you having to keep checking other chart symbols and timeframes.

You can move the dashboard around the chart and you can display or hide it by double clicking on the name of the indicator you are using.

Symbols and Timeframes input must be separated by commas. (Example: "EURUSD, GBPUSD" , "M1, M15, H1")

This indicator has built in indicators : Moving Average, MACD, OsMA, ADX, CCI, RSI, Stochastic. You can add your custom indicators

The dashboard updates every 3 seconds.





If you have any suggestions about how to make this dashboard more useful for you then please send me a message.



Please watch the video to understand how you can use custom indicators.













Alerts and more features will be implemented in the next version.

