MT5TraderTrainer

[Google Translation]

Trader Trainer is a robot capable of supervising your operations depending on a series of configurable rules.

The configurable rules are:

Virtual Initial Capital



Profit Target



Trailing Drawdown

It allows you to define the amount of capital with which you want to start the training. It must match the capital of the demo account on which the training will be carried out for correct operation.You must achieve at least the profit target set to pass the training.Your balance can not reach this loss, otherwise you will not pass the training. If you accumulate profits, the level to which your balance can reach will go up in real time, until it reaches the value with which you started the training.

Permitted Daily Loss

Permitted Weekly Loss

Minimum Days To Operate

Consistency

Closing Operations On Time

Progression Ladder

You cannot lose more than the amount set as daily loss.You cannot lose more than the amount set as weekly loss.You must operate at least the number of days configured. For a day to be accounted for, you must open and close at least one operation.Percentage of maximum profit on the profit target allowed in one day.Operations cannot be left open from one day to the next.

5 ranges through which the number of contracts that the trader can open at a given moment is limited. If your profits increase, the number of contracts will also increase.





These rules are basically what funding companies ask to get an account, therefore it is a useful tool to train if you want to get one of these accounts.





In addition to the control over its operations, the robot offers the possibility of generating a detailed report of how its training has elapsed.

The generated report will reflect:

Training result, whether it has been passed or not

Rules

Final state of the training

History of operations

Brief Statistics





To obtain more information and make it visual, the robot has a series of graphs that will allow the trader to see the evolution of its operations.

Graphs that are represented are the following:

Trailing Max. Drawndown

Balance

Target Status Earnings

Daily Loss

Weekly Loss

Consistency

All the information is stored in a series of text files. These files can be accessed from Metatrader 5 through the option "Open data folder" from the "File" menu. Once the window is open, go to the "MQL5" directory and in "Files". Inside the "Files" directory you will see the "TraderTraining" directory where you will find all the files necessary for the training.

After pressing the "Finish Training" button, the generated report will be saved with the name "TrainingSummary.csv" in a new directory named "TrainingSummary_[Date]".





As you will see in the images, the robot consists of a panel where the information of the configured rules is displayed on the left and the training status with respect to the configured parameters is displayed on the right.

The "Goal Status" will remain red until it is exceeded.

The "Daily Loss" will be displayed in red if you exceed the daily loss limit.

The "Weekly Loss" will be displayed in red if you exceed the weekly los limit.

The "Traded Days" will remain in red as long as the specified number of days is not traded.

The "Consistency" will remain green as long as the configured "%" is not exceeded.

The "Closing Of Positions On Time" will remain red as long as the trades are closed on time.





At the bottom are the graph selector from where you can view the different graphs and the end of training button in case you want to see the evolution or finish it by saving a record.





Lastly, in the upper right corner is the test status indicator. As long as everything is going well, the button will remain green.

If any rule is overcome, the button will turn red and by clicking on it a window will appear describing the rule that has not been exceeded.





Finally, once all the rules have been met, the label "Training Passed!" will be displayed next to the green button.























































