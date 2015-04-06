AXT Reversal RSI
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
AXT Reversal RSI EA accurately scans the FX market conditions and identifies the best potential area for buying or selling. Thanks to with well-implemented money management system and by using the popular RSI indicator with exclusive settings, you can choose several trading methods:
- Stable It's recommended for those who prefer slow but stable profit rise.
- Aggressive It seems that you want to drive at maximum speed on a highway.
- Not to Averaging Your broker doesn't offer Swap-Free account or you don't want to keep positions open for a few hours or days
- Single Buy / Single Sell You don't prefer to enter your capital in the market without setting profit and loss limits.
- Flexible better than Hard Control the drawdown instead of using hard stop loss limit.
|Real Live Signal MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2253792
|For a more complete understanding of the robot's features and how to use it properly, please read the product manual carefully.
Features
- Not a fake and deceptive History Reader EA
- Several methods of money management can be used
- Capable to place Stop-Loss and Take-Profit for each position
- Flexible stop loss limit option based on equity drawdown percent
- Not sensitive to spread
- Easy to install
EA parameters and settings
- Indicator Settings
- Choose Trading Method (Stable or Aggressive trading method is selectable)
- Indicator Period (Defines indicator look back period)
- Order Options
- Base Lot Size (Defines start volume for the first position)
- StopLoss (Defines Stoploss in Points not Pips. Zero input means positions would place with no SL)
- TakeProfit (Defines Takeprofit in Points not Pips)
- Loss Recovery Management
- Next Trade Lot Size Multiplier (Defines how much the next position volume multiplied by last position volume)
- Max Allowed Positions (Defines max open position per each market side : Buy/Sell)
- Use Equity Stop ? (This option will close all open position if defined percentage of equity loss reached)
- Equity Stop Percentage (Equity loss trigger to close all open positions)
- Others
- Show OSD (Defines EA would display information on screen or not)
- EA Unique ID (An special number to recognize this EA from other active EAs)
Recommendations
- Currency Pairs: AUDCAD | AUDNZD | NZDCAD
- Timeframe: M15
- Use minimum lot size (0.01 for ECN brokers)
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Minimum deposit: 1000 USD
- Leverage: 1:30 up to 1:1000
- Type of account: ECN Swap-free is highly recommended