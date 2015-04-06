Speed Skalper Pro

I present a new product. This is not a flight into space, not a promise of extra profits, not an extortion of money, and not a fraud. It's just something that our team has been doing for many years.

we write and improve robots for you and these robots are simple and easy to set up. This robot is really stable, since 2013, and there is no point in me deceiving you.





Let's talk about how many people are doing in sales right now.

Do you still believe in the beautiful pictures from the strategy tester and are ready to buy a pig in a poke for a lot of money? Then this robot is not for you.

Do you still expect hundreds and thousands of percent profit per month, and that the broker will allow you to withdraw such huge amounts every month? You're still naive.

Are you mesmerized by such words in the description as "NOT a grid, NOT a martingale, tested on REAL ticks"? There will be no meaningless slogans here.

Are you attracted to products with beautiful panels and pictures that seem professional? I beg you, professional developers have no time to draw children's pictures.

ARE YOU STILL HERE?"

Then I have something for you.

This Robot is multi-currency. Just select the currency pair you want to trade on.

NOTHING needs to be configured, NOTHING needs to be reconfigured. This is all complete nonsense. Never worry about constantly reconfiguring your trading systems. It doesn't work. Never. Everything is already set up for you for a quiet work and not to worry your head with additional problems.

You can only choose a risk that is acceptable to you (fixed or progressive lot) and test the robot in the tester. You can choose STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT.

Just use this bot, if you like it, and we will continue to develop improvements and share them with you in due time.