Speed Skalper Pro

Speed Skalper Pro
I present a new product. This is not a flight into space, not a promise of extra profits, not an extortion of money, and not a fraud. It's just something that our team has been doing for many years.
we write and improve robots for you and these robots are simple and easy to set up. This robot is really stable, since 2013, and there is no point in me deceiving you.

Let's talk about how many people are doing in sales right now.
Do you still believe in the beautiful pictures from the strategy tester and are ready to buy a pig in a poke for a lot of money? Then this robot is not for you.
Do you still expect hundreds and thousands of percent profit per month, and that the broker will allow you to withdraw such huge amounts every month? You're still naive.
Are you mesmerized by such words in the description as "NOT a grid, NOT a martingale, tested on REAL ticks"? There will be no meaningless slogans here.
Are you attracted to products with beautiful panels and pictures that seem professional? I beg you, professional developers have no time to draw children's pictures.
ARE YOU STILL HERE?"
Then I have something for you.
This Robot is multi-currency. Just select the currency pair you want to trade on.
NOTHING needs to be configured, NOTHING needs to be reconfigured. This is all complete nonsense. Never worry about constantly reconfiguring your trading systems. It doesn't work. Never. Everything is already set up for you for a quiet work and not to worry your head with additional problems.
You can only choose a risk that is acceptable to you (fixed or progressive lot) and test the robot in the tester. You can choose STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT.
Just use this bot, if you like it, and we will continue to develop improvements and share them with you in due time.
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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