SR Imbalance Scalping

4.76

Please read before you purchase :

- We don't have buyer's detail when purchase was made. In order to get the bonuses, you need to contact me via product comment ( not product review). That way I will contact you back via mql message asking for email.

- Please make sure you enable receiving message from non-friend list, otherwise I cannot message you for email.

This indicator is not just about Smart Money Concept, with lots of features which I believe could help you understand the concept. Not only that, we go further by providing you the bonuses that helps you even more. Tools for you to trade with the zone easily and EAs on each feature like Order Block, Fair Value Gap / Imbalance, Protected Swing and Day Range Target ( our own finding). Those EAs are actually not designed for you to trade with it (even you can use it for live autotrading), but to learn and adjust for your forward testing on specific feature that catches your attention. We even put the EAs on signal for you to watch as well.

The indicator is currently with 50 activations, so you are practically can use this indicator for life without worrying the activation will run out. 

If you are trading based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) like I am, this indicator will help you  a lot in finding zones and structure in a short time. It is recommended if you are not familiar with the concept, explore the concept before buying this indicator. There are tons of videos on Smart Money Concept, Order Block, Imbalance to learn on YouTube like The Inner Circle Trader. Shout out to ICT for the impressive knowledge sharing to the traders' community.

You will not only get the indicator after you purchase, but also tools to help you trade with the indicator and EAs that will help you test the zone on the indicator on demo account ( they also work on live account though, but we recommend you to use it as your learning tool first).  Technically you get this indicator for free as paid version of EAs are available. The difference is that the bonuses need the indicator to run while paid version won't need the indicator.  

The bonuses are :

- MTC as trade manager tool. You can open market order and pending order with automatic lot size calculated and more.

- EA that will set your stop loss and take profit, together with be and trailing stoploss that help you trade while you are on mobile.

- SMC Series on FVG EA (paid version is here). Signal is here. EA will be optimized continuously. 

Currently forward testing with extreme set (running 27 pairs + gold ). 

- SMC Series on Strong (Protected) Swing (paid version is here). Signal is hereEA will be optimized continuously. 

Currently forward testing with extreme set (running 27 pairs + gold ). 

- SMC Series on Day Range Target (paid version is here). First trial signal is here and ends 6% profit. Second forward testing is just running at here.  EA will be optimized continuously. 

Currently forward testing with extreme set (running 27 pairs + gold ). 


Note : Once EAs reach their final version, they will not be offered as one package (they are not free anymore) with this indicator anymore. So grab while they are still in package. You have to notify your purchase by writing on product comment (not on product review) because we don't have any buyer's detail to reach you. Bonuses and discord channel link will be sent by email you provided.


What you see dynamically on the chart :

- Not only unmitigated Order Block with options to show zones ( wick to wick, body to body, wick to body and midpoint ), but also Order Block that has been filtered that meet the criteria. Order Block that has FVG Zone adjacent to them. Zones will be removed based on your own set of zone depth and new zones will show up on real time basis.

- Unmitigated Imbalance ( Fair Value Gap ). Zone will be removed and added (real time).

- Zone removal is based on depth validity setting.

- Multi Time Frame ( Option to show real time second timeframe on current chart) and it works also real time. 

- Unmitigated POI ( Point of Interest ) when BOS are forming (real time). 

- Break of Structure and Change of Character (CHOCH) real time formation. 

- Strong Highs and Strong Lows.

- Stop Hunt.

- Optimal Trade Entry (OTE).

- Day Range Target Lines based on Average Daily Range on current day and previous day. 

- Stats showing ADR, 3x ADR, Highest and Lowest ADR, Current Daily Range,  Dynamic MA50 and MA200 position, Higher Timeframe Outlook (HTF Outlook)

- Shortcuts to show OB, FVG (Imbalance), Stop Hunt, Break Of Structure and Choch, Strong High / Low, and also RR line for your trade plan.

- Time to new candle countdown.

- Sessions and Killzones.

- Alert, Mobile Notification and Email Notification options based on price movement. You can choose based on price hit on zone, price approaching on set distance from zone, or newly formed zone. Zones includes Imbalance(FVG), OB, POI, Stop Hunt, BOS and ChoCh.

- Candle Countdown.

- Previous Day / Week / Month High Low.

- New Week / Month Opening Gap


Videos

Many ask me to post videos, forgive me for my bad video editing. You can see the videos on YouTube here. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQe-1NtrcG2_3D9JFcYegcQ


Others you get also with the indicator :

- Lifetime free updates with 50 activations.

- Bonuses.



Reviews 55
Alvin Chin
585
Alvin Chin 2023.06.02 02:35 
 

The indicator is great , very neat and accurate. I am not expert in SMC but I am using it as my 2nd confirmation for my manual trading. Author is helpful and willing to support whenever I have queries. Thank You Rudy.

SAW HAN ONG
418
SAW HAN ONG 2023.05.17 04:21 
 

This indicator working as per describe and the developers is very humble & helpful to answer your question as well as suggestions. Keep up the good work Rudy!!

nenyenwa
339
nenyenwa 2023.04.13 09:26 
 

best indicator so far, made the whole ict marking less stressful. on your next update please add higher time frame strong swing low and high on the STF section. thank you for this indicator

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Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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5 (15)
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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minirizal8
35
minirizal8 2023.12.29 10:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.12.29 11:01
Hi Bro, Thank you for your purchase. I will contact you via mql chat / message for email to send the bonuses.
Amos Eka Kurniawan
636
Amos Eka Kurniawan 2023.09.11 17:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.09.11 17:44
Thank you for the review Mr. Kurniawan, really appreciate you spend the time to write the review.
54GOLD
42
54GOLD 2023.08.28 11:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.08.28 11:58
Greetings. Thank you for your purchase. I will contact you via private message after this.
Carlos Cordero
383
Carlos Cordero 2023.07.05 13:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.07.05 13:55
Thank you for the review. I will contact you after this for email.
Alvin Chin
585
Alvin Chin 2023.06.02 02:35 
 

The indicator is great , very neat and accurate. I am not expert in SMC but I am using it as my 2nd confirmation for my manual trading. Author is helpful and willing to support whenever I have queries. Thank You Rudy.

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.06.02 03:11
Thank you Mr. Chin. Really appreciate you spend time giving the review.
SAW HAN ONG
418
SAW HAN ONG 2023.05.17 04:21 
 

This indicator working as per describe and the developers is very humble & helpful to answer your question as well as suggestions. Keep up the good work Rudy!!

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.05.17 05:00
Thank you for the review Mr. Ong. Really appreciate it very much.
alexandr28182
36
alexandr28182 2023.05.16 19:48 
 

I bought your indicator and I want to set it up correctly

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.05.16 19:57
Hi, thank you for the review. Really appreciate you spend time reviewing. Sure, will send you after this.
nenyenwa
339
nenyenwa 2023.04.13 09:26 
 

best indicator so far, made the whole ict marking less stressful. on your next update please add higher time frame strong swing low and high on the STF section. thank you for this indicator

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.04.13 09:37
Thank you for the review, really appreciate it. I will add that in the future update.
Kenan Orhan
245
Kenan Orhan 2023.04.11 12:55 
 

Good indicatior. Can you send me instructions?

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.04.11 12:58
Hi Kenan, Thank you for your review. I will message you for email after this.
Probability_Trader
72
Probability_Trader 2023.03.02 09:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tatyana Yerolskaya
304
Tatyana Yerolskaya 2023.02.22 16:20 
 

I rented this indicator (erolskaya@list.ru) pls send my any information that will be helpful. thank you

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.02.22 16:32
HI, thank you for your rent. I will send the guide after this.
rpd2
208
rpd2 2023.02.21 11:50 
 

I rented this indicator 2 times and then bought it. It is the most profitable indicator I have used to date. If you know how to use it you can make real good money in this market eeryday. I particularly like to use it on NAS DOW Gold and GBP, but it works on all pairs I have tested so far. Thanks to the author for the great efforts. In the future I would like to see a MT5 version and some on screen MTF buttons and options for FVG, also to bring back as an option, show old FVG. Thank you and God bless!!

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.02.21 12:04
Thank you, rpd2. Really appreciate your review.
jiab
436
jiab 2023.02.21 05:34 
 

This is a good key indicator.

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.02.21 06:42
Thank you Jiab, really appreciate it.
Тимур
33
Тимур 2023.01.06 05:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2023.01.06 05:43
Hi Bro, Thank you for your rent. I will message you for email after this.
Виктор Кривошапка
161
Виктор Кривошапка 2022.12.31 12:51 
 

English: Russian: Hi Rudy, I just bought my indicator. can you send me the details, please. Thank you Red

voanhtuan
161
voanhtuan 2022.12.26 15:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2022.12.26 15:21
Hi voanhtuan, thank you for your purchase. I will message you via mql message for emai after this.
Kwimb77
34
Kwimb77 2022.12.26 05:32 
 

Hello, I bought the product. Can I plz get the instructions?

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2022.12.26 05:59
Hi, thank you for your purchase. I will contact you via chat message for email after this.
edgarndahiro
249
edgarndahiro 2022.12.24 12:35 
 

Hello Rudy, just bought your indicator. can you please send me details please . Thank you ed

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2022.12.24 12:41
Hi, Thank you for your purchase. Please check your mql chat message after this.
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2022.12.19 10:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2022.12.19 10:29
Hi Lauro, Thank you for your purchase and review. I am going to message you after this for email.
Agus Hidayat
155
Agus Hidayat 2022.12.13 04:02 
 

This is a must-have tool for traders employing SMC rule / ICT model trading system.

Rudy Tanureja
3201
Reply from developer Rudy Tanureja 2022.12.13 04:03
Thank you pak Agus, really appreciate it very much. Have a nice day.
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