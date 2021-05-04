SR Imbalance Scalping

Please read before you purchase :

- We don't have buyer's detail when purchase was made. In order to get the bonuses, you need to contact me via product comment ( not product review). That way I will contact you back via mql message asking for email.

- Please make sure you enable receiving message from non-friend list, otherwise I cannot message you for email.

This indicator is not just about Smart Money Concept, with lots of features which I believe could help you understand the concept. Not only that, we go further by providing you the bonuses that helps you even more. Tools for you to trade with the zone easily and EAs on each feature like Order Block, Fair Value Gap / Imbalance, Protected Swing and Day Range Target ( our own finding). Those EAs are actually not designed for you to trade with it (even you can use it for live autotrading), but to learn and adjust for your forward testing on specific feature that catches your attention. We even put the EAs on signal for you to watch as well.

The indicator is currently with 50 activations, so you are practically can use this indicator for life without worrying the activation will run out.

If you are trading based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) like I am, this indicator will help you a lot in finding zones and structure in a short time. It is recommended if you are not familiar with the concept, explore the concept before buying this indicator. There are tons of videos on Smart Money Concept, Order Block, Imbalance to learn on YouTube like The Inner Circle Trader. Shout out to ICT for the impressive knowledge sharing to the traders' community.

You will not only get the indicator after you purchase, but also tools to help you trade with the indicator and EAs that will help you test the zone on the indicator on demo account ( they also work on live account though, but we recommend you to use it as your learning tool first). Technically you get this indicator for free as paid version of EAs are available. The difference is that the bonuses need the indicator to run while paid version won't need the indicator.

The bonuses are :

- MTC as trade manager tool. You can open market order and pending order with automatic lot size calculated and more.

- EA that will set your stop loss and take profit, together with be and trailing stoploss that help you trade while you are on mobile.

- SMC Series on FVG EA (paid version is here). Signal is here. EA will be optimized continuously.

Currently forward testing with extreme set (running 27 pairs + gold ).

- SMC Series on Strong (Protected) Swing (paid version is here). Signal is here. EA will be optimized continuously.

Currently forward testing with extreme set (running 27 pairs + gold ).

- SMC Series on Day Range Target (paid version is here). First trial signal is here and ends 6% profit. Second forward testing is just running at here. EA will be optimized continuously.

Currently forward testing with extreme set (running 27 pairs + gold ).





Note : Once EAs reach their final version, they will not be offered as one package (they are not free anymore) with this indicator anymore. So grab while they are still in package. You have to notify your purchase by writing on product comment (not on product review) because we don't have any buyer's detail to reach you. Bonuses and discord channel link will be sent by email you provided.





What you see dynamically on the chart :

- Not only unmitigated Order Block with options to show zones ( wick to wick, body to body, wick to body and midpoint ), but also Order Block that has been filtered that meet the criteria. Order Block that has FVG Zone adjacent to them. Zones will be removed based on your own set of zone depth and new zones will show up on real time basis.

- Unmitigated Imbalance ( Fair Value Gap ). Zone will be removed and added (real time).

- Zone removal is based on depth validity setting.

- Multi Time Frame ( Option to show real time second timeframe on current chart) and it works also real time.

- Unmitigated POI ( Point of Interest ) when BOS are forming (real time).

- Break of Structure and Change of Character (CHOCH) real time formation.

- Strong Highs and Strong Lows.

- Stop Hunt.

- Optimal Trade Entry (OTE).

- Day Range Target Lines based on Average Daily Range on current day and previous day.

- Stats showing ADR, 3x ADR, Highest and Lowest ADR, Current Daily Range, Dynamic MA50 and MA200 position, Higher Timeframe Outlook (HTF Outlook)

- Shortcuts to show OB, FVG (Imbalance), Stop Hunt, Break Of Structure and Choch, Strong High / Low, and also RR line for your trade plan.

- Time to new candle countdown.

- Sessions and Killzones.

- Alert, Mobile Notification and Email Notification options based on price movement. You can choose based on price hit on zone, price approaching on set distance from zone, or newly formed zone. Zones includes Imbalance(FVG), OB, POI, Stop Hunt, BOS and ChoCh.

- Candle Countdown.

- Previous Day / Week / Month High Low.

- New Week / Month Opening Gap





Videos

Many ask me to post videos, forgive me for my bad video editing. You can see the videos on YouTube here. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQe-1NtrcG2_3D9JFcYegcQ)





Others you get also with the indicator :

- Lifetime free updates with 50 activations.

- Bonuses.







