The price in the market always moves between the resistance and support levels. These levels create a channel in which the price moves, sometimes breaking through its boundaries and forming a new channel. The ZigZag indicator is used to search for a channel. The channel boundaries are indicated as 0% and 100% Within the channel, the Expert sets the working levels (FIBO LEVELS SET group of settings) at which limit orders are set. You can set your own trading volume for each order (LOT FOR LEVEL group of settings).) For each open position, you can set a trailing stop (group of settings TRAIL STOP) You can also close everything after reaching a specified profit or loss, limit the size of the channel used, and set the Expert Advisor's working time. This is all in the COMMON SETTINGS group.

SL and TP are set depending on the selected mode:

number of points - SL and TP are set in points. Each order has its own settings. Only positive numbers are used. one points for all - SL and TP are set in points. All orders have the same settings. The value from the first item of the settings group is used, the rest are ignored. Only positive numbers are used. points around the next level - SL and TP are set in points. Each order has its own settings. SL and TP are placed near the next level. You can use negative numbers. not use - SL and TP are not installed. fibo level - SL and TP are set to the specified level. You can go beyond 0-100 and use negative numbers. Each order has its own settings. one level for all - SL and TP are set to the specified level. You can go beyond 0-100 and use negative numbers. One level for all orders.