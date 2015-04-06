CogniTrade
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
CogniTrade is a time-tested profitable trend following EA. The key to its success is given by the fact that it detects short-term trend and open position in the direction of the prevailing trend. It further maximizes the profit potential by opening trade during a pull back i.e. buying weakness in an uptrend and selling strength in a downtrend.
Check Live Result Here -> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/821852
Recommended Setup
- Minimum Balance: $1000
- Currency Pair: EUR/USD
- Time Frame: H1
- Initial Lot Size: 0.01
- Leverage: 1:500 or higher