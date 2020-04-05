Counterpoise Pro

Counterpoise Pro — Automated Hedging & Capital Protection Engine

Every trader eventually faces the same problem: a position moves against you, and the only tools available are "close it" or "hope it recovers." Counterpoise Pro exists to give you a third option — a disciplined, automated counter-force that absorbs downside pressure without forcing you to abandon a trade you still believe in.

Counterpoise Pro is not a strategy EA. It does not pick entries or exits. It is a protection layer that sits on top of your existing trading — whether that's your own manual trades, or the trades opened by another Expert Advisor — and manages risk on your behalf using two configurable hedging engines.

Full Hedge System
When a monitored position's floating loss reaches your defined USD threshold, Counterpoise Pro opens a single opposing position sized to offset up to 100% of the original exposure (fully configurable). From that point forward, further adverse movement on the original position is neutralized by the hedge — your net exposure is frozen at a known, predictable level instead of continuing to bleed. The moment the original position is closed — by you, or by the EA that opened it — Counterpoise Pro detects the closure automatically and closes the hedge with it. No orphaned trades, no manual cleanup.

Dynamic Hedge System
For traders who want gradual risk mitigation rather than an all-or-nothing offset, the Dynamic engine scales hedge exposure in stages as drawdown deepens. You define an initial trigger distance, a scaling interval, and a lot multiplier — Counterpoise Pro then adds hedge volume incrementally at each new loss level, up to a maximum coverage percentage you control. This means small pullbacks get light protection, while sustained adverse moves get progressively stronger counter-positioning — all without you touching the chart.

Maximum Loss Protection
A hard ceiling sits underneath both hedge engines. You define a maximum permissible loss in USD per position (combining the original trade and its hedge). If that ceiling is ever approached, Counterpoise Pro closes both legs immediately — guaranteeing your worst-case loss never exceeds what you've defined, regardless of what the hedge logic above is doing.

Intelligent Trade Management
Behind the scenes, Counterpoise Pro maintains a live map between every original position and its hedge, continuously verifying that: no duplicate hedges are opened for the same position, hedge volume never exceeds your configured coverage cap, and every hedge is closed in sync with its parent trade. The result is a clean, self-auditing trade lifecycle you can trust to run unattended.

Professional Live Dashboard
A dark, glass-panel dashboard renders directly on your chart, showing hedge mode, account balance/equity, number of protected positions, active hedges, total hedge volume, current scaling level, your max-loss ceiling, and a live system status indicator — so you always know exactly what's happening without digging through the terminal.

Who this is for: traders and EA developers running strategies with real drawdown risk who want a second, independent layer of automated capital defense — grid traders, scalpers, news-event traders, or anyone who has ever watched a losing trade wishing they had hedged it in time.

Works on any symbol, any timeframe, compatible with hedging-enabled trading accounts. Fully configurable inputs let you tune trigger distances, scaling behavior, coverage percentages, and loss ceilings to match your own risk tolerance — no coding required.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (2)
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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