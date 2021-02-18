Tarcius MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Tarcius EA is designed with “High-Low Breakout” strategy to find entries with the trend when price breaks from a key point of previous high-low candle.
Features:
- Great “High-Low Breakout” strategy with promising win rate (≈ 60%) and low drawdown
- Risk Reward Ratio = 1 : 1 (SL = TP).
- Hidden SL and TP. EA monitors the price at all times and closes the position when the price level is reached.
- No martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge
- Two options for Lot size management:
- Fixed Lot size
- Lot size based on equity
Recommendations:
- Pairs : EURUSD and GBPUSD. Both pairs are executed on one active EA. Add the EA to EURUSD chart only.
- Timeframe : H1.
- Broker: 5-Digit Broker with low commission and spread.
- VPS : VPS is strongly recommended. The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.
- Deposit : Minimum account balance $100 (lot 0.01).
Input Parameters:
- Parameter for GMT Offset (Time Zone)
- GMT_Offset – The time difference between GMT and broker's server in hour
- GMT_offset_DST_summer_time - The time difference between GMT and broker's server in hour (DST - Daylight Saving Time/summer time)
You must define GMT Offset parameters first before running the EA. Please ask your broker or check on the official site of your broker. Most brokers have GMT +2 and GMT +3 for DST. The following are the examples of GMT Offset settings:
Broker GMT Offset GMT Offset DST Description FBS 2 3 GMT +2 and GMT+3 in DST (summer time) XM 2 3 GMT +2 and GMT+3 in DST (summer time) HotForex 2 3 GMT +2 and GMT+3 in DST (summer time) XX -5 -4 GMT -5 and GMT-4 in DST (summer time) YY 0 1 GMT +0 and GMT+1 in DST (summer time)
- Parameter for EURUSD
- Symbol1 – Working symbol for first pair (EURUSD)
- Take_Profit1 - Take Profit (pips)
- Stop_Loss1 - Stop Loss (pips)
- Max_Spread1 - Maximum spread allowed. Maximum spread at which a trade can be opened or closed.
- Max_Open_Order1 - The number of maximum open positions
- Parameter for GBPUSD
- Symbol2 - Working symbol for second pair (GBPUSD)
- Take_Profit2 - Take Profit (pips)
- Stop_Loss2 - Stop Loss (pips)
- Max_Spread2 - Maximum spread allowed. Maximum spread at which a trade can be opened or closed.
- Max_Open_Order2 - The number of maximum open positions
- Parameter for Lot Size
- Lot_Type - Lot calculation type with the following options:
- Fixed Lot Size (Option 1)
- Lot Size Based on Equity (Option 2)
- Parameter for “Fixed Lot Size” (if option 1 is selected)
- Lot_Size - lot amount per trade
- Parameter for “Lot Size Based on Equity” (if option 2 is selected)
- Min_Lot_Size – Minimum lot amount per trade
- Max_Lot_Size – Maximum lot amount per trade
- Percentage_of_Equity - Percentage of Equity which is used for lot calculation
Formula :
Lot = Equity * Percentage_of_Equity / 100
If Lot < Min_Lot_Size then Lot = Min_Lot_Size
If Lot > Max_Lot_Size then Lot = Max_Lot_Size
Example :
Equity : 1000
Percentage_of_Equity : 0.01
Lot = 1000 * 0.01 / 100 = 0.1
- Parameter for Tarcius Indicator
- EURUSD_Range_X - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (X Axis - EURUSD)
- EURUSD_Range_Y - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (Y Axis - EURUSD)
- EURUSD_Range_Z - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (Z Axis - EURUSD)
- GBPUSD_Range_X - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (X Axis - GBPUSD)
- GBPUSD_Range_Y - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (Y Axis - GBPUSD)
- GBPUSD_Range_Z - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (Z Axis - GBPUSD)
Note: If you increase the coefficient value, the number of transactions will increase but the winrate will decrease and vice versa