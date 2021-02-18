Tarcius MT5

Tarcius EA is designed with “High-Low Breakout” strategy to find entries with the trend when price breaks from a key point of previous high-low candle. 

Features:

  • Great “High-Low Breakout” strategy with promising win rate ( 60%) and low drawdown
  • Risk Reward Ratio = 1 : 1 (SL = TP).
  • Hidden SL and TP. EA monitors the price at all times and closes the position when the price level is reached.
  • No martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge
  • Two options for Lot size management:
  1. Fixed Lot size
  2. Lot size based on equity

Recommendations:

  • Pairs : EURUSD and GBPUSD. Both pairs are executed on one active EA. Add the EA to EURUSD chart only.
  • Timeframe : H1.
  • Broker: 5-Digit Broker with low commission and spread.
  • VPS : VPS is strongly recommended. The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.
  • Deposit : Minimum account balance $100 (lot 0.01).

Input Parameters:

  • Parameter for GMT Offset (Time Zone)
  1. GMT_Offset – The time difference between GMT and broker's server in hour
  2. GMT_offset_DST_summer_time - The time difference between GMT and broker's server in hour (DST - Daylight Saving Time/summer time)

You must define GMT Offset parameters first before running the EA. Please ask your broker or check on the official site of your broker. Most brokers have GMT +2 and GMT +3 for DST. The following are the examples of GMT Offset settings:

Broker GMT Offset GMT Offset DST Description
FBS 2 3 GMT +2 and GMT+3 in DST (summer time)
XM 2 3 GMT +2 and GMT+3 in DST (summer time)
HotForex 2 3 GMT +2 and GMT+3 in DST (summer time)
XX -5 -4 GMT -5 and GMT-4 in DST (summer time)
YY 0 1 GMT +0 and GMT+1 in DST (summer time)
  •   Parameter for EURUSD
    1. Symbol1 – Working symbol for first pair (EURUSD)
    2. Take_Profit1 - Take Profit (pips)
    3. Stop_Loss1 - Stop Loss (pips)
    4. Max_Spread1 - Maximum spread allowed. Maximum spread at which a trade can be opened or closed.
    5. Max_Open_Order1 - The number of maximum open positions
    • Parameter for GBPUSD
    1. Symbol2 - Working symbol for second pair (GBPUSD)
    2. Take_Profit2 - Take Profit (pips)
    3. Stop_Loss2 - Stop Loss (pips)
    4. Max_Spread2 - Maximum spread allowed. Maximum spread at which a trade can be opened or closed.
    5. Max_Open_Order2 - The number of maximum open positions
    • Parameter for Lot Size
    • Lot_Type - Lot calculation type with the following options:
    1. Fixed Lot Size (Option 1)
    2. Lot Size Based on Equity (Option 2)
    • Parameter  for “Fixed Lot Size” (if option 1 is selected)
    1. Lot_Size - lot amount per trade
    • Parameter  for “Lot Size Based on Equity” (if option 2 is selected)
    1. Min_Lot_Size – Minimum lot amount per trade
    2. Max_Lot_Size – Maximum lot amount per trade
    3. Percentage_of_Equity - Percentage of Equity which is used for lot calculation

    Formula :            

    Lot = Equity * Percentage_of_Equity / 100
    If Lot < Min_Lot_Size then Lot = Min_Lot_Size
    If Lot > Max_Lot_Size then Lot = Max_Lot_Size

    Example :

    Equity : 1000
    Percentage_of_Equity : 0.01
    Lot = 1000 * 0.01 / 100 = 0.1
    • Parameter for Tarcius Indicator
    1. EURUSD_Range_X - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (X Axis - EURUSD)
    2. EURUSD_Range_Y - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (Y Axis - EURUSD)
    3. EURUSD_Range_Z - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (Z Axis - EURUSD)
    4. GBPUSD_Range_X - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (X Axis - GBPUSD)
    5. GBPUSD_Range_Y - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (Y Axis - GBPUSD)
    6. GBPUSD_Range_Z - Coefficient for Tarcius Indicator (Z Axis - GBPUSD)

    Note: If you increase the coefficient value, the number of transactions will increase but the winrate will decrease and vice versa


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    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    Experts
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Experts
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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