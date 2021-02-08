KaiTakCorp Profit Loss Meter

Profit Loss Meter  

For the serious trader this fun easy to use indicator allows you to measure Profit and Loss of current, closed or future trades on your forex account chart. It measures Currency Pairs And Indices plus estimates margin levels at the trade close point. The Profit/Loss indicator is based on MT5 native Crosshair instrument. TO ACTIVATED USE "HOT KEYS" ctrl+f just as you would for activating the Crosshair. left click and hold then drag in the direction in which you would like to measure. The KaiTakCorp Profit/Loss Meter has the following inputs:

  1. Trade _ Direction = Buy/Sell
  2. LotSize = 0.1
  3. FontSize = 8
  4. FontColor = DeepSkyBlue
  5. HighShift = -3   




























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Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Mario Oliver Schwarz
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Mario Oliver Schwarz 2021.06.10 08:48 
 

I bought this Indicator, but it doesn’t work, show nothing on the chart. I try to contact, no answer at all.

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