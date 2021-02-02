Gaps Scalper

3.5

The key to success is always good optimisation.


The system has a number of variables and in this case its simplicity is the key to its success.

The system looks for the different "Gaps" as market entry failures and then debugs them through a stochastic analysis, i.e. the analysis of two moving averages to see if the price is overvalued or undervalued, and once this is done, the expert advisor will decide whether to perform an action or refrain from performing it.

It is a very simple but powerful system.


The variables are as follows:

Lot: Defines the size of the lot.

Take Profit: Defines the take profit in pips.

Stop Loss: Defines the stop loss in pips.

These three variables are of special importance as they will decide the performance of the trading system and its ability to function.


Sensitive: It is the size of the gap that the trading robot will use to perform the sale, in this case, the smaller the value, the more actions it will perform.

A gap whose value is negative will dictate a buy action while a gap whose value is positive will dictate a sell action, however they must be analysed by the stochastic mean to decide whether to enter the market or not.

In this case the gap is a sign of a great movement in the market and an irregular price situation occurs, in this case the trading robot will analyze and perform trading in our favour to determine if we are positive to trade in this circumstance.

Thetimeframe: It is the predefined value to apply to find the gap of the variable "Sensitive" as for the moving average, the lower this number will perform more actions.

Turn off by the Balance: If the total profit balance reaches this value the trading robot will stop automatically.

Percentage to close: This variable is very useful because in the case of a profit on the balance above the value (in percent), the robot will decide to close all the buy and sell shares, always closing them in profit, thus ensuring to free the available margin to continue trading.


This easy to use robot is the ideal choice for first time traders who want to get started in trading with trading robots.


Reviews 3
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.23 10:26 
 

Good job.

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Wenham
112
Wenham 2024.06.25 10:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hallu565
113
Hallu565 2021.12.13 06:34 
 

I backtested this EA on AUDUSD using multiple timeframes and I could not profit on any of the timeframes using default settings.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.23 10:26 
 

Good job.

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