MEF Algosoftbot

Soft MT5 Single Order Expert Advisors

No Grid Hedging Averaging Martingale Switching



Parameter Input :

1.Broker Option Features for Forex & Synthetic Indices

Broker options MEF Algosoftbot parameter input are adjusted as follows

Brokers that only provide Immediate or Cancel options , choose ICMARKET

Brokers that only provide Fill or Kill options , choose Binary

The broker that provides both options , choose ICMARKET



This Broker Option is to ensure MEF Algosoftbot can make transactions. How do I check the Fill Policy ?

Try clicking New Order on your broker's MT5 manually and see



2.Opsi Digit

Choose For forex , if trade on All Forex Pair

Choose For volatile , if trade on Synthetic Indices Pair (Deriv.com)



3.Opsi Lot choose Autolot or Fixed lot

4.Fixed Lot input your manual Lot



5.Pembagi Balance

Pembagi balance work for Autolot

Default 20000 , for example with $50000 then MEF order 2.5 Lot



6.Hidden TP feature to set Virtual Take Profit

7.Hidden SL feature to set Virtual Stop Loss

8.Used Trailing true / false feature to set Virtual Lock Profit

9.Hidden Trailing for locking profit Virtual



Suitable For All Favorite Pairs

MEF running on All Time Frame but H4 recomended

All Account Types Minimum Deposit Is Only $100 for 1 Pair







Thank you

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