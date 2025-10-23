Challenge Edge
- Experts
- HellFrozen SRL
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 8 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Challenge Edge — Systematic Multi-Asset Trend Strategy
Challenge Edge is a rules-based algorithmic trading system designed for systematic execution across multiple market environments. It applies a structured trend-following framework with clearly defined entry, exit, and risk-management logic.
The system is suitable for both long and short positioning and is adaptable across higher-timeframe market structures (H1 to Daily).
Operation Approach
Challenge Edge utilizes a trend-continuation methodology, allowing discretionary configuration of trade frequency, position sizing, and exit management.
The framework is designed to manage both trending and consolidating conditions while maintaining consistent execution rules across instruments.
Supported Instruments
The system can operate on major liquid assets, including:
XAUUSD
BTCUSD
NASDAQ (US100)
USDJPY
These instruments provide diverse volatility characteristics suitable for systematic trend models.
Configuration
Users can adjust risk parameters, session preferences, and symbol sets to align with their portfolio structure and risk tolerance. The system offers extensive input flexibility for position management, timing logic, and portfolio composition.
Development & Support
Challenge Edge is actively maintained, with ongoing refinements focused on execution stability, configurability, and long-term strategy consistency. Users receive support and product updates within the MQL5 product framework.
Disclaimer
This software provides algorithmic trade execution logic only. Market conditions involve uncertainty and risk. Users should validate configuration settings and perform independent testing before live deployment.
Zenom and Ivann have been very responsive and supportive. I purchased Challenge Edge, and they have addressed all my concerns so far. They lead a strong, collaborative community where members openly share and build strategies. Zenom and Ivann also generously share their own experiences and journeys, which adds great value to the community. As for the EA, they are open to feedback and continuously upgrade it based on suggestions received. They also share set files to help members get started with backtesting, forward testing, or even going live. They encourage us to keep exploring and building new strategies on top of Challenge Edge. If you ever need help or just want to learn more, don’t hesitate to reach out to them—they’re a friendly and approachable bunch.